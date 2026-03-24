Jamaica World Cup 2026 squad: Rudolph Speid’s latest selection ahead of the World Cup qualifying inter-confederation play-offs

The Jamaica World Cup 2026 squad is shaping up as Rudolph Spied has made his selection to aim to secure a spot in North America this summer.

With tournament squads starting to come together now, Jamaica are fighting for their place at World Cup 2026, and will first take on New Caledonia on March 27.

If they are victorious, Spied’s men will face one of Bolivia or Suriname to guarantee a place at the World Cup - their first since 1998 and only their second-ever appearance at the tournament.

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Jamaica finished second in their World Cup qualification group, just one point behind leaders Curacao, who topped the table with 12 points.

The Reggae Boyz secured three wins, two draws, and just one loss in these games, enduring that solitary defeat to Curacao, with Dick Advocaat's side securing qualification at the Jamaicans' expense.

Jamaica qualified for the 2024 Copa America but exited in the group stage following three losses to Venezuela, Ecuador and Mexico.

Prior to that appearance, the Reggae Boyz qualified on two previous occasions in 2015 and 2016, losing all six group stage games across those tournaments also.