Manchester United in talks to sign teenage England midfielder who is a boyhood Old Trafford fan

Manchester United have been recruiting aggressively at youth level lately but what could be their next capture has a first-team feel to it.

The Red Devils are in initial talks for boyhood Man United supporter Louis Page, who currently represents Leicester City in League One, FourFourTwo understands.

Page, 18, has registered three assists in four league matches so far this term, including two in the Foxes' recent 4-3 win over Stockport County.

Man United eye Leicester wonderkid

Louis Page (Image credit: Getty Images)

The teenager has been one of the more redeemable aspects of Leicester's poor start to the 2026/27 campaign in the third tier, producing a series of standout performances for Russell Martin's ailing side.

Leicester climbed to 13th with victory at Edgeley Park last weekend but their record of two wins from six matches has them five points off the pace of league leaders Sheffield Wednesday.

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

Page is an England Under-19 international and has started four of Leicester's six league matches this term.

A creative, holding midfield player, Page signed a contract extension with the Foxes last September tying him to the club until June 2029, however, Leicester's financial situation may necessitate a sale in the near future, particularly if he continues his early season form.

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It was rumoured that Page and family were guests of Manchester United for the recent 5-2 win over Ipswich Town, although that has not been confirmed by either club.

The left-footer has links to Manchester with father Don having spent much of his lower and non-league career representing clubs in the area.

Should Man United be successful with a formal approach in the coming months, it is likely Page will be loaned back to Leicester where he will continue his development in a familiar environment at the Foxes' state-of-the-art Seagrave training facility.