There may be a verdict on Manchester City’s 115 Premier League charges case by Christmas according to the club’s former financial advisor, who has also laid the blame elsewhere for the drawn out saga.

In the nine-year period Man City were alleged to have breached the rules on an unprecedented scale, they won the Premier League three times in 2012, 2014 and 2018. Pep Guardiola was in charge for the last title and has since won it a further five times.

City were charged by the Premier League in early 2023 but the hearing only begun last year and no verdict has yet been made public.

Manchester City to enjoy the 115 charges of Christmas?

The club have continually denied any wrongdoing and could soon find out their fate according to Stefan Borson.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the former City financial advisor said: “I think Simon (Pearce) thinks it's going to come out next year, I think it still could come out before Christmas.

Erling Haaland helped Manchester City dominate English football and finally win the Champions League. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The decision has been imminent for quite some time, there's not a lot that they can do. It doesn't take that long.”

Borson has also stated that neither City nor the Premier League should be held responsible for the lengthy delay in the case, with blame instead reserved for the panel who decide on the verdict.

"Well, look, nobody knows because even the parties themselves expected to have been told by now,” Borson said.

“All the lawyers are surprised there is no decision at this stage, and that's on both sides. I'll tell you who's holding it up - the panel making the decision. They hold the pen. They are the people who everybody waits for to deliver the decision.”

"We can now assume, I think, given how long it has been and that everybody is so surprised that they don't have a decision, that actually there's very little guidance given to them and they weren't effectively paid for their time from the moment the case ended.”

Pep Guardiola has won six Premier League titles with Manchester City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If found guilty of the most serious charges, City could reportedly face anything from a point deduction and transfer ban to a heavy fine and expulsion from the Premier League.

Guardiola’s side currently sit third in the table, seven points off leaders Arsenal after 12 games, having already lost four times this season.

City host Leeds United when Premier League action resumes this weekend.