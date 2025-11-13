Newcastle United sporting director Ross Wilson eyes first major transfer as £20m wonderkid tipped for St James' Park

Dutch midfielder Kees Smit is on plenty of clubs' radars

Newcastle are in the market for players who can level up their midfield after a difficult start to the 2025/26 campaign.

The Magpies have performed well in Europe but in the Premier League fallen short of expectations.

Eddie Howe's side sit 14th in the table, just two points above the drop zone, having lost back-to-back fixtures against West Ham United and Brentford in recent weeks.

Kees Smit to Newcastle United latest

Kees Smit lines up to face Crystal Palace for AZ Alkmaar (Image credit: Getty Images)

So far, the club have struggled to balance their Champions League commitments with domestic responsibilities, while injuries and absences have wrought havoc on Howe's ability to name a settled starting lineup.

Full-backs Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall have spent time sidelined with lengthy injuries, whilst new additions such as Anthony Elanga and Jacob Ramsey are yet to hit their stride on Tyneside. Meanwhile, Yoane Wissa, a £55 million addition from Brentford, is yet to make his Newcastle debut after picking up an injury on international duty over two months ago.

Newcastle United sporting director Ross Wilson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nevertheless, the club still believe they are able to attract Europe's best and brightest young talents to St. James' Park.

New sporting director Ross Wilson has wasted little time in acquainting himself with the recruitment apparatus at the club and according to the Daily Mail, Newcastle have identified AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit as a top target.

Smit has been a key player for the Eredivisie side for some time but came to the fore with his display against Crystal Palace in the UEFA Europa Conference League earlier this month.

As per the Daily Mail: "[Midfield] is an area Newcastle are looking to strengthen beyond this season and possibly as soon as January."

Smit is reportedly valued at £20m and has attracted interest from LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Kees Smit on international duty with the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sources in the scouting industry have told FourFourTwo that Newcastle's current setup would suit Smit's ball-progressing skillset.

Newcastle would be able to offer a clearer pathway to first-team football than the Spanish clubs with doubt cast on Sandro Tonali's long-term future at the club, while Joelinton has struggled for form of late.

Smit, 19, is contracted to AZ until 2028 but is expected to move on in 2026, such is the regard in which he's held by Europe's top sporting directors.