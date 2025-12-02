Newcastle United star reaches agreement for exit: report

A Newcastle United player has reached an agreement to leave Tyneside.

The Magpies are enjoying somewhat of a resurgence in the Premier League, having won their last two games comfortably following what was a difficult start to the season – with manager Eddie Howe questioned in the early weeks of the campaign.

January may well provide an opportunity to strengthen the Newcastle squad, but before any incomings, it looks as if one star will be leaving.

Newcastle are to let a player leave, as they reshape their squad

The Toon spent over £250 million in the summer, with the likes of Nick Woltemade, Malick Thiaw, Aaron Ramsdale, Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey arriving in the northeast ahead of another Champions League campaign.

That was offset, however, by the major exit of Alexander Isak, as Howe looked to evolve a team that lost its major superstar – and Woltemade has started life well in the Premier League leading the line.

Newcastle had a busy summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Wissa returning in the coming weeks and Woltemade on fire, opportunities have been scant for William Osula, who almost left in the summer – and now, Sky Deutschland claims that the Dane has reached a verbal agreement to leave St. James' Park.

Osula is essentially the third-choice striker for Howe – but has still contributed three goals and an assist from 14 games this season.

German outlet Kicker reported in September that Newcastle blocked a late move for the 22-year-old to move to Eintracht Frankfurt following an injury to Wissa, with Die Adler still interested in a move, despite Osula being sidelined since November with an ankle injury.

Eintracht want Osula on loan with a €20m option to sign – and though they have an agreement with the player, they still need to negotiate with Newcastle.

FourFourTwo understands that the Magpies value Osula highly and that the young striker is happy on Tyneside despite his move to Bundesliga breaking down earlier this season.

William Osula is set to leave the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much now depends on the Newcastle ownership as to whether the deal goes through, with Newcastle clearly not wanting to weaken their squad midseason.

In the event that Eintracht fail to sign Osula once more, they are said to have identified SV Elversber’s Younes Ebnoutalib as an alternative.

Osula is worth €15m, according to Transfermarkt. Newcastle face Tottenham Hotspur tonight, as Premier League action continues.