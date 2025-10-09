Manchester United staff 'surprised' over takeover now at an 'advanced' stage: report
News of a new Manchester United investor at Old Trafford has left some confused regarding INEOS' stance
Saudi Arabian government official Turki Al-Sheikh has made a wild claim regarding a proposed takeover at Manchester United.
Current majority shareholders, the Glazer family, sold 27.7 per cent of the club to Sir Jim Ratcliffe for £1.25billion back in 2023, with INEOS assuming sporting control at Old Trafford.
However, the Glazers have been brash in their previous attempts to sell their full holding in Manchester United for close to £5 billion, after rejecting a takeover by Sheikh Jassim Al-Thani’s Qatari consortium.
New Manchester United claim made as Saudi chief says takeover is close
Despite INEOS' attempts to turn things around at the Theatre of Dreams, plenty of criticism has been cast their way, with huge staff redundancies, rising ticket prices and comments about the women's team just some of the issues seen over the last two years.
But Al-Sheikh, who has had a huge influence over staging some mammoth boxing contests in his home country, took to social media on Wednesday, admitting new investors are close to agreeing a deal with Manchester United.
"The best news I heard today is that Manchester United is now in an advanced stage of completing a deal to sell to a new investor," wrote Al-Sheikh on social media. "I hope he’s better than the previous owners".
The 44-year-old's comments have seemingly come from nowhere, with their no noise around the Glazers wanting to sell up. MEN Sport reported that those in Manchester have been surprised by talk of any bid.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Talk of a mid-season friendly has been the closest communication with the Middle East in the last six months, with it thought INEOS may be keen on the idea to increase revenue.
Ratcliffe has spoken on record about the club this week, addressing issues regarding Ruben Amorim's future, plans for the academy at Carrington and the recently released financials.
"If you look at our results for last year we have the highest revenues ever," said Ratcliffe when speaking to The Times. "Profitability, the second highest ever. Those numbers will get better. Manchester United will become the most profitable football club in the world, in my view, and from that will stem, I hope, a long-term, sustainable, high level of football."
Sheikh Jassim previously claimed he would wipe out any debt that existed at Old Trafford, but his takeover bid was ultimately unsuccessful. The Glazers opted to move forward with INEOS' proposal, and thus, a small stake was sold two years ago.
In FourFourTwo's view, the news does seem a tad far-fetched, given INEOS' and the Glazers' radio silence over takeover claims in the last 12 months.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
