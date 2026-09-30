How to watch Argentina vs Bolivia for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels as Albiceleste return to action

Watch Argentina vs Bolivia for free from anywhere as the Albiceleste face their South American counterparts in their first friendly since the World Cup final. FourFourTwo has all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Argentina vs Bolivia: key information Date: Thursday 1 October, 2026

Thursday 1 October, 2026 Kick-Off Time: 1:00am BST / 9:00pm ART

1:00am BST / 9:00pm ART Free Stream: Telefe (Argentina) / Globoplay (Brazil)

(Argentina) / (Brazil) UK Stream: Premier Sports (UK)

Premier Sports (UK) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

This clash in Cordoba is the first of three matches for Lionel Scaloni's side in this international window, with Saturday's game against Burkina Faso followed by a friendly against Benin next week, which will serve as Lionel Messi's farewell fixture.

The little maestro announced his retirement last month but will join up with the squad ahead of that game, with Scaloni reportedly set to try out some new combinations against Bolivia.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Argentina vs Bolivia online, on TV, and from anywhere - including for FREE.

Can I watch Argentina vs Bolivia for free? Yes. Free-to-air Argentinian broadcaster Telefe has live coverage of Argentina vs Bolivia. You can also access a free stream in Brazil via Globoplay. Not in Argentina or Brazil? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

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📺 Stream Argentina vs Bolivia

Watch Argentina vs Bolivia in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Argentina vs Bolivia on Premier Sports, with live coverage on Premier Sports 1. Kick-off is at 1:00am BST on Thursday.

Watch Argentina vs Bolivia on Premier Sports Premier Sports has a base price of £18.99 a month as a flexible, cancellable subscription, should you wish to watch on the app or Sky Q. You can pay annually for £150-a-year, or take out an annual pay-as-you-go subscription worth £13.99 (which can't be broken mid-season).

Argentina vs Bolivia: Preview

Just over two months on from the World Cup final, Argentina return to action in a very different setting from the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Albiceleste's first outing since they relinquished their title to Spain sees them host Bolivia at Córdoba's Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, which is reportedly set to operate at a reduced capacity of less than 30,000 after FIFA sanctioned Argentina for chants by their fans during the World Cup.

Another major difference will be the absence of Lionel Messi, who retired from international football at the end of last month. We will get to witness the little maestro in blue and white one more time, though, with next week's friendly against Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires serving as the 39-year-old's farewell game.

Before then, Argentina have this friendly against Bolivia and a weekend run-out against Burkina Faso, also at the Monumental, with manager Lionel Scaloni reportedly set to rotate as he works out his best side without Messi.

Other notable absentees include the banned trio of Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada, as well as suspended coach Roberto Ayala, following their actions during the World Cup.

However, several high-profile names are set to feature, including Emi Martinez, Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez, so Argentina should still have more than enough to see off a Bolivia side ranked 78th in the world.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Argentina 2-0 Bolivia

The Albiceleste will surely be too strong for their visitors, regardless of how much Scaloni rotates his lineup.