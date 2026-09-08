How to watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan for FREE: Live stream details for heavyweight Champions League 2026/27 clash, team news

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez is set to lead his side out at the Bernabeu

Watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan for free as two of Europe's biggest clubs meet at the Bernabeu in their opening league phase fixture in the Champions League 2026/27. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Both teams have a rich history in the continent's premier club competition, with Los Blancos lifting the trophy 15 times and the Nerazzurri boasting three titles, most recently under current Madrid boss Jose Mourinho in 2010.

One of these two clubs has reached the final in four of the past five seasons and both will expect to reach the latter stages of the competition once again.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan in the Champions League online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan for free?

Yes. Real Madrid vs Inter Milan will be broadcast live on free-to-air Virgin Media Two in Ireland, complete with English commentary, with live streaming available via Virgin Media Play.

Abroad? You need a VPN to access your free Real Madrid vs Inter Milan stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan on Virgin Media Fans in Ireland get free Champions League coverage on Virgin Media, with six matches available on Virgin Media Two across the opening week, including this blockbuster tie between Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Real Madrid vs Inter Milan. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

MEGA Deal Get 75% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

📺 Stream Real Madrid vs Inter Milan from anywhere

How to watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan on TNT Sports and HBO Max.

The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 5, with kick-off at 8pm BST.

Outside of the UK? Watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan on TNT Sports with NordVPN.

Watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan on TNT Sports TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK once again in 2026/27, with hundreds of live matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, including Real Madrid vs Inter Milan. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan in the US

US viewers can watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan on Paramount+, with kick-off at 3pm ET.

Travelling outside of the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Paramount+ stream.

Watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the home of European football in the US, with all UEFA club competitions broadcast on the platform. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year, while a Premium package is available from $13.99.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan on Stan Sport.

Not in Australia? You need NordVPN to watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan on Stan Sport.

Watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan on Stan Sport Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream Real Madrid vs Inter Milan and every other Champions League game this season.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan: Match Preview

No team is linked to the Champions League as indelibly as Real Madrid, but Los Blancos' quest to add a 16th continental crown to their heaving trophy cabinet has an extra layer of intrigue this season.

Jose Mourinho is back in charge of the Spanish giants and will be particularly desperate for glory in this competition, having fallen short during his previous spell between 2010 and 2013.

'The Special One' earned his first move to Madrid off the back of winning the Treble with Inter Milan in 2010, which included lifting the Champions League at the Bernabeu after beating Bayern Munich 2-0.

Mourinho's second spell suffered its first on-pitch setback on Friday night as Los Blancos lost 1-0 at Real Betis in La Liga, and he must navigate a selection headache in midfield for this league phase opener, with Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler and Eduardo Camavinga suspended. Aurelien Tchouameni and Thiago Pitarch could return from injury, though.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

Inter have had one day fewer to prepare for this clash than Madrid, but they may well be high on adrenaline after fighting back from 2-0 down to beat Napoli 3-2 in a Serie A thriller at the San Siro on Saturday.

As is often the case, talismanic captain Lautaro Martinez was key to that comeback victory with two goals - including the stoppage-time winner - and the Argentina forward will surely be vital again here.

Inter have made the perfect start to their Serie A title defence, winning their opening three games of the campaign, and manager Cristian Chivu will be eyeing Champions League success after claiming a league and cup double last term.

The Nerazzurri have been losing finalists in two of the past four seasons, so they have plenty of players who know what it takes to win big games in this competition.

Team News

🇪🇸 Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Konaté, Dumfries, Huijsen; Trent, Fede Valverde, Bellingham, Brahim Díaz, Cucurella; Vinicius, Mbappé

🇮🇹 Inter XI: Josep Martínez; Bisseck, Pavard, Bastoni; Diouf, Çalhanoglu, Barella, Jones, Carlos Augusto; Lautaro, Thuram

FourFourTwo's prediction

Real Madrid 2-1 Inter Milan

This is set up to be a fascinating contest and home advantage may just swing it in Madrid's favour.