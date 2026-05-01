Spotify announce Barcelona will wear limited-edition Olivia Rodrigo kits for El Clasico

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Olivia Rodrigo will be Barcelona's front of shirt sponsor for Barcelona's crunch match against Real Madrid

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 02: A general view as fans of FC Barcelona display a TIFO in support of their team prior to the UEFA Women&#039;s Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-finals Second Leg match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Nou Camp on April 02, 2026 in Barcelona, ​​Spain.
Olivia Rodrigo will be the front of shirt sponsor for the first El Clasico back at Barcelona's Spotify Camp Nou (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)