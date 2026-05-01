Olivia Rodrigo set for El Clasico debut - on Barcelona’s shirt
Features
By Ayisha Gulati published
Good 4 Barca? Olivia Rodrigo takes over El Clasico shirt at Spotify Camp Nou
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Barcelona will wear a special edition shirt featuring Olivia Rodrigo’s logo for El Clasico against Real Madrid on May 10, as part of the club’s ongoing partnership with Spotify.
The fixture, taking place at Spotify Camp Nou, marks the latest instalment of the streaming platform’s high-profile shirt takeover series - Rodrigo becomes the youngest artist to feature on the Barcelona shirt since the initiative launched, following previous collaborations with names including Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and The Rolling Stones.
The 23-year-old will also be performing in Barcelona at an intimate, invite-only concert on the evening of May 8th.