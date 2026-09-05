“We were the pioneers of Jurgen Klopp’s gegenpressing philosophy. What he built at Dortmund and Liverpool, we were the architects” Demba Ba reveals the origin of Klopp’s ‘rock-and-roll football’ success story

Jurgen Klopp’s so-called ‘heavy-metal’ football was an era-defining style of play.

The German’s gegenpressing philosophy would become synonymous with relentless attacking play, first with Borussia Dortmund and then with Liverpool, but only after another Bundesliga side blazed an earlier trail.

Hoffenheim had only just been promoted to Germany’s top flight in 2008, but their rapid progress under Ralf Rangnick had seen them become one of the most exciting sides in the country, one that caught the eye of Klopp.

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The Hoffenheim performance that inspired Klopp

Klopp made his name at Dortmund

Newly promoted Hoffenheim welcomed Dortmund early in the 2008/09 Bundesliga season, with the establishment already beginning to sit up and take notice.

Future Chelsea striker Demba Ba was at the heart of that side and recalls a match that left a lasting impression on Klopp and helped to sculpt the future Liverpool boss’ footballing philosophy.

“It was the fifth matchday of the league,” Ba tells FourFourTwo. “Hoffenheim had just been promoted to the Bundesliga.

“Our style of play was a breath of fresh air in Germany. The team played attacking football, giving everything from the start, no matter the opponent. Our lack of experience in the top tier hardly showed because we made up for it with hard work and boldness.”

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This was immediately evident when the top-flight newbies faced Klopp’s side.

“That day, within just half an hour, we were already leading Borussia Dortmund 2-0. I remember that we played with great intensity.

“I was completely exhausted afterwards because I gave absolutely everything on the pitch. It was incredible.”

Demba Ba would go on to enjoy Premier League success with Newcastle United and Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

The significance of that game would only become apparent to Ba years later, when he caught up with his old boss.

“Years later, talking with Ralf Rangnick, he shared an interesting anecdote with me,” he continues. “After that heavy defeat, Klopp admitted to him that from that moment on, he wanted all his teams to play that way.

“He implemented it at Dortmund and later at Liverpool. In a way, we were pioneers of Jürgen’s gegenpressing.”