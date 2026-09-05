How to watch Hull City vs Aston Villa: Live streams, TV channels and match preview for Saturday evening Premier League game

Hull City forward Oli McBurnie is yet to get off the mark in the Premier League this season

Watch Hull City vs Aston Villa as the Tigers look to continue their unbeaten return to the Premier League.

FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Hull City have begun life back in England's top flight with a bang, recording wins over Manchester United and then Coventry City to make it two from two so far.

Aston Villa are quite the opposite, losing against both Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal, with Unai Emery's side 19th heading into Gameweek 3.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Hull City vs Aston Villa online and from anywhere, including for free, on the third weekend of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Watch Hull City vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Hull City vs Aston Villa.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can make your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

MEGA Deal Get 75% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Peacock

📺 Stream Hull City vs Aston Villa

How to watch Hull City vs Aston Villa in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Hull City vs Aston Villa live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, with kick-off at 5:30pm BST.

Watch Hull City vs Aston Villa on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games – including the Saturday Night tea time kick-off – live on Sky Sports' channels across the 2026/27 season. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

How to watch Hull City vs Aston Villa in the US

Peacock is showing Hull City vs Aston Villa in the US with linear viewing available via NBC.

Kick-off is at 12:30am ET live from the MKM Stadium in Yorkshire.

Watch Hull City vs Aston Villa on Peacock Peacock plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Hull City vs Aston Villa in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Hull City vs Aston Villa on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 2:30am AEST on Monday.

Watch Hull City vs Aston Villa on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Hull City vs Aston Villa but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Hull City vs Aston Villa: Preview

Hull City went crazy late in the transfer window, as the Tigers fully backed their manager Sergej Jakirović to keep them in the division.

Most had already written the Tigers off before a ball had been kicked, but a win at home against Aston Villa really would continue to put a cat amongst the pigeons.

The biggest surprise was Liam Miller moving to Birmingham City on loan till the end of the season, just days after scoring the only goal in the 1-0 win over Coventry City.

Ilyas Ansah, Robinio Vaz, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Tim Iroegbunam, Sorba Thomas and Christos Mouzakitis all arrived on deadline day, and it remains to be seen how many will start against Emery's men on Saturday night.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Europa League holders Villa have had a poor start to the new season, but will want to get up and running with a win against City.

Ollie Watkins' move to Saudi Arabia was completed, with Nicolas Jackson signing from Chelsea. Ibrahim Mbaye arrived from Paris Saint-Germain and English centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis joined from Southampton.

It is in midfield where the woes continue for the Villans, with teenager George Hemmings thrown in against Arsenal last weekend. Whether he continues alongside Boubacar Kamara remains to be seen.

Joao Gomes is still suspended after his opening weekend red card, with Amadou Onana and Johan Manzambi both out with knee problems.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Hull City 1-1 Aston Villa

Hull are looking good with their business and Villa have started slowly. We think a draw on Saturday night in 'ull.