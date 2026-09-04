Enzo Fernandez taking revered Manchester City shirt number is latest reason Premier League rivals don't take them seriously

What has Enzo done to deserve that number? And why were Manchester City so easy to convince to give him it?

If it wasn't enough for Manchester City to break the British transfer record on ex-Chelsea man Enzo Fernandez, willingly handing him Kevin De Bruyne's shirt number rather than retiring it, even just temporarily, tells you everything you need to know.

Premier League fans have had it easy when it comes to making that claim, yet the Cityzens keep giving them ammunition.

If being the defining figure across six English top-flight title wins isn't enough for a statue, a temporarily-retired shirt number, or a dedicated wing at the training ground, what is?

Enzo taking De Bruyne's shirt number so soon is wrong

Kevin De Bruyne is a Premier League legend

There will be a section of angry Man City fans that will argue De Bruyne's legacy is not being tarred, and that he will forever be respected, regardless of whether his shirt number is in another player's possession.

But it's the principle: if you secure two PFA Players' Player of the Year awards, six Premier League titles, four Playmaker Awards, all as the cornerstone of City's golden era, that number belongs to you.

The Belgian's impact at City will likely never be topped at the club in our lifetime (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether De Bruyne himself minds or not, it's a show of respect that any serious clubs should offer to the legends that define them.

And before the question is raised: yes, Manchester City are different to other clubs that didn't retire the shirt numbers of other defining legends, such as Wayne Rooney's '10', or Steven Gerrard's '8'.

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That is because, in the grand scheme of history, De Bruyne is more akin to icons at Liverpool and Manchester United in the 20th Century. Besides, '17' is far easier to retire as a number than the aforementioned pair.

The club does not possess the same history as its closest rivals, and it is De Bruyne who will go down as one of the first-ever Manchester City legends that raised the club to its ever-growing present.

But to give his number away within two years, to the first player that asked for it? Not even a buffer period, or to a player who has earned the right to 'stand where he stood'?

Enzo's antics with Argentina at the World Cup weren't the best (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobody is asking for the Belgian's '17' to be withheld indefinitely — although, it's not the worst idea — but to give it to Enzo?

The same Enzo disciplined for singing homophobic and racist chants with his national team, who wielded an anti-Falklands banner in the summer after beating England, and got himself sent off by turning Pau Cubarsi into Simone Biles in the World Cup final?

The same Enzo who practically begged for a Real Madrid move while at Chelsea, and was removed from the squad ahead of an FA Cup quarter-final?

What has always held Manchester City back from being taken as seriously as their Premier League peers, is the idea that players who arrive there do so for money, not for the badge.

It's the idea that Manchester City, more so than their rivals, pay to see success, rather than breed it by creating a culture and environment that superstars would virtually pay to join.

Enzo Fernandez is shown a red card for his pole-axing of Cubarsi (Image credit: Getty Images)

And it's why the Manchester club time and time again are branded by opposition fans as soulless.

But one thing is for certain, the Cityzens have failed to honour one of the few players that nobody doubts adored their club.

If the Belgian's statue is being constructed behind the scenes, they better start carving the stone quicker.