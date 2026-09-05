How to watch Ajax vs PSV: Live stream details, TV channels and kick-off time for Eredivisie blockbuster

Watch Ajax vs PSV as the two Eredivisie giants battle it out at the Johan Cruyff Arena, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Ajax vs PSV: key information Date: Saturday 5 September

Saturday 5 September Kick-off time: 7:00pm BST / 2:00pm ET / 4:00am AEST (Sun.)

7:00pm BST / 2:00pm ET / 4:00am AEST (Sun.) Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam

Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam TV & Streaming: ESPN (US)

ESPN (US) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

Ajax have had a solid start to the season, winning two and drawing one of their three matches. Having not won the Eredivisie title since 2022, Michel's men are desperate to finish top this term.

PSV have also got out of the blocks quickly, winning three and drawing one of their first four encounters. They are hot on the heels of early leaders AZ, who have still have a 100% record after four games.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Ajax vs PSV online from anywhere on matchday five of the 2026/27 Eredivisie season.

Watch Ajax vs PSV from anywhere

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Can I watch Ajax vs PSV in the UK?

Unfortunately, fans in the UK will not be able to watch Ajax vs PSV.

Visiting the UK from overseas? Watch Ajax vs PSV on your usual platform via NordVPN.

How to watch Ajax vs PSV in the US

ESPN is the place to watch Ajax vs PSV for viewers in the US.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch Ajax vs PSV on ESPN+.

Watch Ajax vs PSV on ESPN ESPN Select will provide you with access to the Ajax vs PSV game with plans starting at $13.99/month or $139.99/year. They also carry FA Cup, La Liga and the Bundesliga.

Can I watch Ajax vs PSV in Australia?

Unfortunately, just like the UK Ajax vs PSV is not available to watch in Australia this weekend.

Travelling in Australia from abroad? Use NordVPN to watch your subscription from back home.

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Ajax vs PSV: Preview

A four-year Eredivisie title drought is an age for a club of Ajax's stature, but there is belief in the capital that the Netherlands' most successful side are on their way back to the top.

A fifth-place finish last term was a huge disappointment, as Ajax cycled through three different managers including caretakers. The appointment of Michel over the summer has raised hopes for 2026/27, and taking seven points from the first nine available represents a strong start for the Amsterdammers.

This is undoubtedly Ajax's biggest test yet, though. They will have Rayane Bounida, Daley Blind and Viktor Tsygankov, with new signings Simon Adingra and Thilo Kehrer potentially available following their recent moves.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

PSV have played one more game than Ajax and they too are unbeaten, with 10 points from the first 12 available. Peter Bosz's boys have dominated the division in recent years and are the favourites to claim what would be a fourth title on the bounce.

Unsurprisingly, PSV have not deviated from an ultra-attacking style that has brought them so much success of late. Despite being the away team, they will take the game to Ajax this weekend.

However, the Boeren will be unable to call upon the services of Alassane Plea, Kiliann Sildillia, Sami Ouaissa, Jerdy Schouten and Dennis Man for the trip to the Johan Cruyff Arena.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Ajax 2-2 PSV

Both sides are full of confidence after strong starts to the Eredivisie season, but they each may have to settle for a share of the spoils in an entertaining draw.