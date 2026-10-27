Arsenal face new shock Vinicius Jr u-turn following transfer talks: report

Arsenal have been handed a potential boost in their protracted transfer pursuit of Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr.

The 26-year-old, who finished second in the voting for the Ballon d'Or in 2024, has been an influential player for Real Madrid since joining from Flamengo in 2018. His standing at the Bernabeu has become diminished, however, and interested parties will be watching closely.

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been told to consider selling Vinicius Jr in the January transfer window or next summer.

Vinicius Jr sale 'recommended' by Real Madrid board members

Florentino Perez (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Brazil international was sent off against Villarreal and slapped with a four-match ban, leaving the door open for 19-year-old new signing Yan Diomande to stake a claim on a starting spot.

Diomande has seized the opportunity with both hands, reportedly leading to conversations about Vinicius Jr's future behind the scenes at the Bernabeu.

"Diomande's rise has reportedly led several board members to recommend that Florentino Perez consider selling Vinicius. The asking price to initiate negotiations would be approximately €150 million," claims Fichajes.

"The deal would bring in a significant sum for a player who recently extended his contract until June 30, 2032. The club officially announced the renewal in August, guaranteeing his continued presence for another six seasons.

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"This contract puts Real Madrid in a favorable position to negotiate. There is no immediate contractual obligation to sell, and any suitor would have to submit an offer that compensates for the loss of the Brazilian."

Vinicius Jr was suspended for Sunday's El Clasico win over Barcelona, which allowed Real Madrid and city rivals Atletico to close the gap on the La Liga leaders. Kylian Mbappe scored both Real Madrid goals and Diomande has been applauded for another encouraging display.

The Brazilian has scored once and laid on three assists in his eight La Liga appearances this season but Diomande's impact could present Arsenal and other suitors with another chance to sign a proven star with his prime possibly yet to come.

Vinicius Jr (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gunners were persistently linked with a move for Vinicius Jr in the last summer transfer window but ultimately pointed their focus elsewhere.

Mikel Arteta has no shortage of talented wide players at his disposal, with Max Dowman able to play on the right and joining Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Christos Tzolis as winger options for the Premier League champions.

But medium-term injuries for Saka and Tzolis have left Arsenal with limited immediate options on the right and left in a busy part of the season. Adding strength, depth and proven quality is always on the agenda for the top clubs and the Gunners could go after their man in Madrid after all.