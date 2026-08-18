Arsenal in three-way transfer battle for man behind Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham deals: report

If he scouted these two, he must know his stuff

The Gunners are seeking to add to their recruitment apparatus with the acquisition of one of European football's top scouts.

According to a report from Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger, Arsenal are set to go head-to-head with two of their Premier League rivals for Borussia Dortmund man, Sebastian Krug.

Newcastle United, now under the stewardship of German head coach Matthias Jaissle, and Tottenham Hotspur are the other clubs credited with an interest in the Dortmund chief scout.

Arsenal want to sign Borussia Dortmund chief scout but face competition

Signal Iduna Park, the home of Borussia Dortmund (Image credit: Getty Images)

Krug has reportedly established a reputation for talent identification in the Bundesliga.

During his tenure at Signal Iduna Park, he has allegedly played a hands-on role in the moves that helped bring two generational players in Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham to the German club.

Erling Haaland as a youngster (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both players arrived at Dortmund as high-potential prodigies before blossoming into world-class talents and eventually fetching huge transfer fees from Manchester City and Real Madrid, respectively.

Arsenal’s move for Krug comes as the north London club look to keep on with the momentum that saw them end their Premier League title drought of 22 years last season, as well as reaching the Champions League Final.

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Having re-established themselves as consistent Premier League title contenders and regulars in the latter stages of the Champions League, the Gunners are seemingly determined to enhance their competitive edge in youth scouting and recruitment.

Krug has held his position as chief scout since September 2022, previously working beneath Markus Pilawa who departed to join Bayern Munich in a similar role four years ago.