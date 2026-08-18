Arsenal in three-way transfer battle for man behind Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham deals: report
Arsenal have seemingly entered a three-way tug-of-war to capture one of European football’s most revered talent spotters
The Gunners are seeking to add to their recruitment apparatus with the acquisition of one of European football's top scouts.
According to a report from Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger, Arsenal are set to go head-to-head with two of their Premier League rivals for Borussia Dortmund man, Sebastian Krug.
Newcastle United, now under the stewardship of German head coach Matthias Jaissle, and Tottenham Hotspur are the other clubs credited with an interest in the Dortmund chief scout.
Arsenal want to sign Borussia Dortmund chief scout but face competition
Krug has reportedly established a reputation for talent identification in the Bundesliga.
During his tenure at Signal Iduna Park, he has allegedly played a hands-on role in the moves that helped bring two generational players in Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham to the German club.
Both players arrived at Dortmund as high-potential prodigies before blossoming into world-class talents and eventually fetching huge transfer fees from Manchester City and Real Madrid, respectively.
Arsenal’s move for Krug comes as the north London club look to keep on with the momentum that saw them end their Premier League title drought of 22 years last season, as well as reaching the Champions League Final.
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Having re-established themselves as consistent Premier League title contenders and regulars in the latter stages of the Champions League, the Gunners are seemingly determined to enhance their competitive edge in youth scouting and recruitment.
Krug has held his position as chief scout since September 2022, previously working beneath Markus Pilawa who departed to join Bayern Munich in a similar role four years ago.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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