Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins agrees personal terms for Saudi Pro League move: report

Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins has agreed personal terms with Al Hilal.

This summer could be on in which the Midlanders lose several stars who have come to define the Unai Emery era: Morgan Rogers has become a record sale for the club, while Emiliano Martinez is close to an exit.

But Aston Villa losing their top scorer in each of the last six seasons would be the biggest blow yet – and Watkins appears to be on the brink of an exit to the Middle East.

Ollie Watkins has 108 goals for Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari has revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Al Hilal are chasing the England international as an alternative to Nigerian superstar Victor Osimhen.

Now, Sachi Tavolieri of Sky Sports has revealed that Watkins has reached an agreement with the Saudi side over a contract – which could leave Emery without his star striker on the eve of the new season.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery could lose several key men this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Al Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi would like to move Karim Benzema out this month, with Tavolieri claiming that “club’s management wants to first release Benzema and reach an agreement with the various parties involved in his contract before officially launching their offensive for their future no.9”

Watkins would be joining another backup Three Lions striker in the Gulf State, with Ivan Toney playing his football at Al-Ahli.

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Devon-born hitman Watkins signed for Villa back in 2020 after losing the Championship play-off final with Brentford, and has gone on to be a huge success, registering double-figures in league goals every season since.

At 30 years old though, Villa may be content with cashing in on their no.11, should they receive a good offer – similarly to how they did with Rogers.

FourFourTwo understands that Emery's side have fended off interest in recent seasons – most notably from Arsenal, who Watkins supports – and considered selling the centre-forward last summer.

Victor Osimhen is wanted by Al Hilal (Image credit: Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

The deal to take Watkins to Saudi Arabia is far from simple, however: Benzema is said to be digging in his heels over receiving wages for the next year, while Al Hilal are said to see Galatasaray's Osimhen as the “dream”.

Osimhen is currently linked with Arsenal, while Villa will not be lowballed for Watkins, having recently stood their ground when presented with offers for Emi Martinez that they deemed to be unsatisfactory.

Watkins is valued to be worth €60 million by Transfermarkt. Aston Villa travel away to Brighton & Hove Albion when the Premier League season begins this weekend.