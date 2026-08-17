Viktor Gyokeres offered Arsenal escape route after worrying summer form: report

Viktor Gyokeres has found it harder and harder to get Arsenal

Barcelona could make a transfer move for Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international joined the Gunners from Sporting for a reported £55m plus £8.5m in potential add-ons last summer.

But just a year in to his five-year contract, Gyokeres' future at Arsenal now looks to be in doubt.

Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres wanted by Barcelona

Viktor Gyokeres could be on the move again (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three consecutive finishes as Premier League runners up - and particularly a drop in their goalscoring output in 2024/25 - had led many Arsenal fans to call on the club to sign a centre-forward of Gyokeres' calibre.

But Gyokeres went from a regular starter to increasingly appearing from the bench after Kai Havertz properly returned from injury in March - despite having finally found a consistent run of goalscoring form.

Viktor Gyokeres has got used to coming off the bench for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has consistently started Havertz instead of Gyokeres for all Arsenal's biggest games since his comeback, and has been rewarded for doing so.

The German was picked and scored for a potential title-decider against Manchester City in April.

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Havertz then started the Champions League final against PSG and scored the opening goal, with Gyokeres coming off the bench in the 66th minute; Arteta once again plumped for Havertz in his starting line-up for Sunday's season curtain-raiser against City in the Community Shield.

Gyokeres has failed to impress in Arsenal's pre-season friendlies since returning from the World Cup, drawing criticism for his poor touch and finishing. For whatever that's worth, which isn't much, but hey.

And now Barcelona could give Gyokeres a chance to reclaim regular starts, according to El Chiringuito.

Kai Havertz has reclaimed his place as Arsenal's first-choice striker (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barca have been frustrated in their efforts to prise Julian Alvarez away from Atletico Madrid this summer, and are now reported to be looking at other targets.

Gyokeres is said to be among them, and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that while Barcelona are yet to extend an offer Arsenal's way, a deal could gather momentum over the next couple of weeks.

The summer transfer window in both England and Spain will close at 11pm UK time on Tuesday, September 1.