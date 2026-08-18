Quiz! Can you name every team in the top two tiers of women's football in England?

How well do you know the women's game in England?

As the new women's football season approaches, the top two divisions pack a few surprises and plenty of familiar big-hitters. The Women's Super League has two divisions, WSL and WSL2, and this quiz from FourFourTwo will test your knowledge of both of them.

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WSL kicks off at the start of September with 14 teams in the top division and 12 in the second. We simply want you to list each one in any order and within a rather generous time limit.

There are 26 teams in total, and we're giving you 10 minutes to name them all. Most of you will get close. Few of you will get the lot. Let us know if you do!

FourFourTwo has loads of football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. To get started, we want to know whether you can name every club to have won any one of England's top four tiers and put every one of these famous football statues literally in its place.

There are also quizzes that ask you to name every top flight club in England since 1945 and every club in the Football League right now. The questions are simple. The answers aren't. Let's see how you go.

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We've got a ton of quizzes for accomplished Premier League quizzers. First up, can you sort these players in order of their total numbers of Premier League appearances? If you enjoy that, how about shooting for 100 percent in our one-season wonders quiz.

Here's a crossword for you too. FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 66 features clues on French managers, fair play awards, overseas cups and footballing lanes. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.