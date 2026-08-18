Liverpool agree terms with alternate PSG attacker, as Bradley Barcola deal stalls: report

Liverpool have agreed terms with a Paris Saint-Germain attacker – and not Bradley Barcola.

The Reds have been linked with the World Cup star all summer, but with his employers dragging their heels over receiving a nine-figure fee for the superstar, FourFourTwo understands that Liverpool are reluctant and considering all angles.

While the Merseysiders have already agreed a contract with Barcola, the very real possibility that they fail to land him has led them to his PSG team-mate.

Liverpool agree terms with Ibrahim Mbaye

Liverpool have agreed terms with Ibrahim Mbaye (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool have coveted Barcola from the start of the window but haven't ruled out a move for Ibrahim Mbaye, with RMC Sport now reporting that terms have been struck with the starlet.

According to the report, the Barcola talks are still on – but with a five-year deal now agreed with Mbaye, Liverpool are pressing on with a move for Senegalese teenager, too.

Bradley Barcola is still Liverpool's top target (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain have had a busy transfer window in attack, first letting go on Goncalo Ramos to Ruben Amorim's Milan, before accelerating on moves for World Cup final hero Ferran Torres and highly-rated young Ajax prospect Mika Godts in recent days.

Last season, first-choice frontline Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele netted 52 goals between them in all comopetitions, with Barcola netting 13 and Mbaye just three.

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But though Barcola made more appearances across Ligue 1, the Coupe De France and Champions League than any other member of Les Parisiens' attack, he was a backup option for the most part – as was Mbaye – with manager Luis Enrique having a clear formula in the biggest games.

Dembele, in particular, started just 10 games in the league for the eventual French champions, who have doubled down on that philosophy this summer to bring in top depth for their superstars, to save them for European crunch clashes.

FourFourTwo understands that both Barcola and Mbaye are keen on moves to the Premier League, with the pathway under Andoni Iraola clearer and the competition a little less fierce.

Luis Enrique has reshaped his PSG attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

So far, the Reds have only brought in Spanish winger Victor Munoz to bolster their attack, having lost the legendary Mohamed Salah over the summer.

Liverpool clearly have a surplus of left-wingers with the likes of Munoz, Rio Ngumoha, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz all able to play on that flank, with Mbaye a potential option on the right.

Mbaye is worth €30 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool face Newcastle United in the first game of the Premier League season.