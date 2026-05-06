Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly given big indication over his future, as Gunners press on with transfer: report

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Myles Lewis Skelly's Arsenal future is shaping up, with Mikel Arteta shuffling cards in his deck

Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26
Is Myles Lewis-Skelly staying or going? (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)