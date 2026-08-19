Quiz! Can you sort these teams by their league titles?

How well do you know your silverware history?

When push comes to shove, we all know that football is at least partially about winning silverware. The one we all want for our teams is the league title, and this FourFourTwo football quiz is all about the numbers of top-division trophies they've won in their respective histories.

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All we want you to do is look at these groups of four football clubs from all over the world and rank them from most to least in order of the number of league titles – just league titles, just top-flight and just domestic – they have at the top of their honours lists.

There are 10 groups of teams to arrange and no time limit to worry about. Get yourself at it and let us know below how you get on.

FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes to enjoy, all courtesy of Kwizly. If you've managed to sort out these top-flight winners, let's put you through your paces on some divisions lower down. Can you name every team in the EFL in 2026-27? There are 72 in all between the Championship, League One and league Two.

That's all about today. These are about yesterday. We want you to name every team to have won one of the top four divisions and every top-flight club in English football since 1945.

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Are you a master of the footballer Wikibox? Let's find out with this absolute unit. Our latest career paths quiz asks you to identify a nice, round 100 players based only on the teams they represented during their careers.

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 66 features clues on French managers, fair play awards, overseas cups and footballing lanes. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.