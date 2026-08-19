"MLS teams dropped the ball, Orlando City wouldn't even drive 45 minutes to see him" How Yan Diomande went from unheralded high school prospect in the USA to Europe's most wanted winger

Yan Diomande has been the most coveted winger in world football this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool both attempting to sign the 19-year-old winger.

Ultimately, though, it was Real Madrid who won the race, paying a club-record €125 million plus €15 million in bonuses and signing him to a contract through 2033. However, it was just two years ago that hardly any team was willing to take a chance on him. Back then, Diomande was just an anonymous teenager looking to realize his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

When Diomande was just 15 years old, he booked a solo, one-way flight from the Ivory Coast to Florida, where he started his journey at DME Academy. Despite not speaking any English, Diomande quickly adjusted to life in his new surroundings in Daytona Beach and impressed for both DME and their semi-pro affiliate club, AS Frenzi.

Yan Diomande's path to the top was paved with rejection

Yan Diomande is the newest Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diomande spearheaded Frenzi to the 2023 United Premier Soccer League title, winning the Playoffs MVP and Golden Boot, but he wasn't able to turn that into a professional contract, with teams from MLS and Europe turning their nose up at the precocious teenager.

"I think he did slip through the cracks," his former coach Todd Eason tells FourFourTwo. "We were in Daytona, 45 minutes from Orlando City, and at the time, I had told some representatives at Orlando City, 'Hey, I've got a kid coming that looks pretty special, and I would love him to come down and train with the B team.' But they just kept delaying and delaying."

Yan Diomande has proved his worth in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the Ivory Coast (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I was very disappointed that Orlando City wouldn't come 45 minutes to watch him or at least take them into camp," adds Eason, who worked as DME's Director of Soccer and then Director of Athletics from 2021 to 2024. Today, Eason serves as the General Manager for USL Championship side Miami FC.

"I do think MLS teams have probably dropped the ball a lot on some domestic talent that have come through, but every team's a little bit different, so you can't really speak on all that. Orlando City was the one that I was really disappointed in: you couldn't go out of your way to see this kid play, and now you lost your chance."

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After being rejected by Orlando City as well as other European clubs like Rangers, Chelsea, and Bournemouth, Diomande returned to Abidjan after his student visa expired. Shortly after, Spanish club Leganes signed him in November 2024, and after just 10 professional appearances, he earned a €20 million move to RB Leipzig.

The rest is history: Diomande quickly emerged as one of the most exciting talents in the German top-flight, taking home the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award. He also established himself as a key figure for the Ivory Coast national team, scoring in the Africa Cup of Nations and helping Les Elephants advance to a World Cup knockout match for the first time.

After steering RB Leipzig from a seventh-place finish in 2024/25 – the worst finish in their Bundesliga history – to a third-place finish in 2025/26, Diomande will now be testing his skills in the Champions League. He won't be representing Leipzig, but Real Madrid, who are seeking a record-extending 16th title.

Yan Diomande will become the first Ivorian player to represent Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been a decade in the making for Diomande, who left his family at nine years of age to join Academie Inter Foot Sud Comoe and moved to a new continent at 15, all by himself. All of it in the pursuit of one objective: to receive a world-class footballing education and become a good enough player to carry his family out of poverty.

Two years after being left in the shadows, the sun is shining on Diomande, who'll be looking to stake out a starting spot on the right side of Real's attack alongside Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr. And while he never managed to make his professional debut there, he'll always be grateful for his time with Eason in the Sunshine State.

"I think I'm just most proud that he still answers my calls," added Eason. "He's just very true to the people that mean the most to him, and I think that's a true testament of who he is. That's what I'm proud of: that he's a good, respectful man, and is still paying attention to the people that have helped him in his life in some way."

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