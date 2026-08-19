Quickfire Quiz 183: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

The latest FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz is here. You have 90 seconds to answer 10 football trivia questions. You know the drill.

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FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly, and they include some behemoths like these. First, can you tell us the top 100 scorers in the history of the Premier League? Second, how about every Premier League player nominated for the Ballon d'Or this century?

If those stretch your memory muscles, you'll be ready for this challenge to identify these teams based solely on the nationalities of their starting line-ups and our epic 100-player career paths quiz.

We also want you to name every player to have won the World Cup and the Ballon d'Or and every FIFA nation never to have qualified for the men's World Cup. In fact, our Big World Cup 2026 quiz is just the ticket if you want to test your major tournament knowledge.

There are loads of Premier League quizzes too, including this one that asks you to arrange groups of players in order of their career Premier League appearances. We've left a few naughty ones in there, just to let you know we're there early doors.

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Lastly, for now, we want you to answer these questions about some of the Premier League's fleeting stars in our one-season wonders quiz.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!