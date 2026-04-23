What is Bayern Munich's goal music and why do they play it at the Allianz Arena?

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The sound of Bayern Munich's goal music is a noise that haunts all 17 Bundesliga sides that have the misfortune of visiting the Allianz Arena

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - APRIL 22: Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team&amp;apos;s first goal during the DFB Cup semifinal match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern München at BayArena on April 22, 2026 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)
Harry Kane celebrates scoring...again (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have become a formidable attacking force under Vincent Kompany, regularly putting teams to the sword in Germany and in European competition.

Their Bundesliga title was confirmed with a 4-2 win over Stuttgart in mid-April, a victory that saw their goals tally for the league season climb to 109 in just 30 games.

Why do Bayern play the can-can after scoring?