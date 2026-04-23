What is Bayern Munich's goal music and why do they play it at the Allianz Arena?

Bayern Munich have become a formidable attacking force under Vincent Kompany, regularly putting teams to the sword in Germany and in European competition.

Their Bundesliga title was confirmed with a 4-2 win over Stuttgart in mid-April, a victory that saw their goals tally for the league season climb to 109 in just 30 games.

Bayern score goals, a lot of them, and many of them come at the Allianz Arena: in 15 Bundesliga home games this season, they have netted 60 times, an average of four per game.

Why do Bayern play the can-can after scoring?