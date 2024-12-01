'Did I sleep with the Ballon d’Or? Kind of... my mum has been inviting everyone to the house, and putting it all over the place!’ Manchester City’s Rodri lifts the lid on life as the best player in the world

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was crowned the best player in the world at October’s Ballon d’Or ceremony – and his proud mother has been determined to make the most of it.

The Spaniard pipped Vinicius Junior to the award, after the Brazilian had originally been favourite to win.

On the day of the ceremony in Paris, news emerged that Real Madrid had suddenly boycotted the event, having learned that Vinicius hadn’t won.

Rodri's day to remember

Rodri (Image credit: Luis Soto)

In an exclusive interview for FourFourTwo magazine, Rodri revealed that it was only on the day itself that he began to sense that he may have a chance – his parents were already due to be there, but he quickly encouraged even more family members to make the trip to France at short notice.

“I called my brothers very early in the morning when it sounded like maybe I was going to win it,” he told FFT.

Rodri (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

“I said, ‘Come on, guys, come. Maybe it’s going to happen’. All of my family were there for the ceremony.

“Everyone asks, but no one shared any information with me before or during the ceremony – it was a total mystery.

"When George Weah read out my name on stage, that was the moment when I knew.

“I don’t know how to describe that feeling – you start thinking of when you were a kid, your first steps, all the good moments, the bad moments, the people who helped you along the way. A special feeling.”

The midfielder arrived to meet FFT in Madrid, together with his Ballon d’Or.

On this occasion he needed it for our photoshoot, but has he kept the trophy alongside him ever since he won it anyway, and maybe even slept with it?

The Ballon d'Or at home

Rodri (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“I kind of slept with it,” he laughed. “Right now I’m staying at my family’s house – mum is inviting everyone and putting it all over the place!

“The most important part in life is the people you enjoy this with, and my family has always been there.

“At key moments, if I didn’t have their support, maybe I wouldn’t have progressed.”

You can read the full interview with Rodri about his Ballon d’Or triumph in the special awards issue of FourFourTwo magazine, out on Thursday.