Quickfire Quiz 187: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

How's your football trivia ability? There's a very fast way to find out and here it is: 10 tricky questions and 90 seconds to answer them in the new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz.

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. First up, can you name the three most expensive Premier League signings of every summer since 1992 and every team in the top two tiers of women's football in England?

We also want you to name the 50 most expensive signings ever made by Barcelona or Real Madrid, and to answer a bunch of questions about the Premier League's upper echelons of one-season wonders.

For the numerically minded, we have a couple of new challenges that ask you to put some groups of four into the correct order – one focused on players and their Premier League appearances, the other looking at teams and their titles.

Premier League not your thing? We've got you covered too. Can you name every team in the Football League right now?

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 View

You'll want to put your feet up for this one. Our latest career paths quiz is a 100-player behemoth that will test even the most seasoned masters of the mighty Wikibox. 100 players in total. Good luck!

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!