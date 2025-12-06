How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV coverage, team news as Cherries look to rediscover winning touch

Watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea in the Premier League as the two teams go head-to-head at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. Read on as FourFourTwo provides all the broadcast information in our handy TV guide.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea key information • Date: Saturday 06 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth • TV & Streaming: No UK coverage, Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Cyber Monday deal

Bournemouth lost again in midweek, as Jack Grealish's late goal earned all three points for Everton.

That means the Cherries have hit something of a winter slump and are now on a winless run of five heading into Saturday's 3 pm meeting with Chelsea.

The Blues' recent unbeaten record was also dashed at Elland Road just a few days ago, as Daniel Farke's side earned a vital victory.

A calamitous error between Tosin Adarabioyo and Robert Sanchez stole the headlines, but there was a slight positive as Cole Palmer returned as a second-half substitute.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea in the UK

Bournemouth vs Chelsea is unfortunately not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is that you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea in the US

In the USA, Bournemouth vs Chelsea will be shown on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea via Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

Cyber Monday Deal Save 74% Was £8.69 now £2.29 at go.nordvpn.net

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

Can I still get tickets to Bournemouth vs Chelsea?

Thanks to FourFourTwo's hospitality ticketing partner 'Seat Unique', tickets are still available for Bournemouth vs Chelsea.

Get Bournemouth tickets at Seat Unique Bournemouth hospitality provides a polished experience in the intimate Vitality Stadium. Guests access the Cherry Orchard Restaurant for gourmet three-course dining (even including a breakfast option for early games!), premium padded seating, and a welcome drink. The package also includes half/full-time refreshments and an official programme.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Preview

Adoni Iraola's side will be hoping for much better fortunes in December, with his side failing to win a game across the entirety of November.

The Cherries have fallen down the Premier League table in recent weeks, and now reside 14th in the standings after 14 games played.

Rumours of star man Antoine Semenyo departing have continued to resurface, with Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United all said to be interested.

Ryan Christie (knee) and Ben Gannon Doak (hamstring) remain sidelined, while Lewis Cook and Tyler Adams are both ruled out through suspension for Chelsea's visit.

Marcos Senesi and David Brooks are both available to return from one-match suspensions, and it remains to be seen whether Justin Kluivert continues out wide.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Chelsea suffered a damaging blow to their title hopes with defeat at Leeds on Wednesday evening.

Going down 3-1 in West Yorkshire, Enzo Maresca will be looking for a response from his players, who will have to be much better than they showed at Elland Road in midweek.

Despite completing 630 passes, the Blues mustered just three big chances in a game where Leeds made them pay on their own patch.

There was good news as Palmer returned to feature from the bench, but captain Reece James was an unused sub, despite his strong showing against Arsenal last time out.

Moises Caicedo will serve the second of a three-match suspension this weekend, with Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo (both thigh) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended) all unavailable for selection.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 1-2 Chelsea

Maresca will have his players fired up for this one, especially with Arsenal taking on Aston Villa in the early kick-off. We are predicting an away win on the south coast.