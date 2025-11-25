How to watch Marseille vs Newcastle: Live streams, TV coverage, preview as Magpies look to protect Champions League top-eight spot

Watch Marseille vs Newcastle United today as Eddie Howe takes his side to the south of France in the Champions League, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Roberto De Zerbi's Olympique de Marseille have some ground to make up in the Champions League but Newcastle United, their next league phase opponents, have flourished in Europe this season.

Newcastle have won three of their four matches, losing only to Barcelona before wins against Union SG, Benfica and Athletic Club put them into the league phase top eight.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Marseille vs Newcastle United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Marseille vs Newcastle United for free?

Marseille vs Newcastle United is part of the Champions League package available on Paramount+ in the US, which offers a free seven-day trial.

That means you could sign up, watch Marseille vs Newcastle United for free, then cancel if you don't think you'd get any lasting value out of the subscription.

Away from home at the moment? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Marseille vs Newcastle United from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

NordVPN's Black Friday deal ✅ Up to 77% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE With super-fast connections, multi-device support, and compatibility with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon, and more, there's a reason why NordVPN is considered the best VPN for streaming. There's a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it's currently on offer at a huge discount – that's a win!

How to watch Marseille vs Newcastle United in the UK

Newcastle's trip to the south of France to take on Marseille will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK and can be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard

Watch Marseille vs Newcastle United in the US

Marseille vs Newcastle United will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26

How to watch Marseille vs Newcastle United in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Marseille vs Newcastle United live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide

Marseille vs Newcastle United: Champions League preview

It's been rather choppier sailing for Eddie Howe's side in the Premier League. Saturday's impressive win against fellow Champions League qualifiers Manchester City was their fourth of the season and they remain in the bottom half of the table.

Marseille are flying by comparison. They've won their last three in Ligue 1 and nine wins from 13 see them in second putting pressure on Paris Saint-Germain at the top.

The visit of Newcastle could be pivotal. Marseille have won one of the four games they've played so far but their three losses were among their tougher fixtures on paper: Real Madrid away, Sporting CP away and Atalanta at home.

Beat the Magpies and it's game on for the big matches to follow including Liverpool at the Velodrome. Lose again and one win in five leaves Marseille needing a miracle.

Howe needs Nick Woltemade to maintain his form in front of goal with Yoane Wissa still out of action. Anthony Gordon will be assessed after missing the win over City and defender Dan Burn returns after serving a suspension in the Premier League.

Both are in France with the squad, as are Emil Krafth and Lewis Hall. Krafth missed out with a knock on Saturday while Hall had to be substituted against Man City.

The Magpies are hunting down their first win over Marseille after a 2-0 aggregate defeat in the UEFA Cup in their previous encounters in 2003-04.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Marseille 2-1 Newcastle United

Ligue 1 confidence is high at Marseille and De Zerbi's men know they need a win to build upon in Europe.