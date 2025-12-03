Is Leeds vs Chelsea on TV? Live streams, watch online as Elland Road welcomes a favourite old foe in the Premier League

Watch Leeds United vs Chelsea today as Leeds lean on the twelfth man in the quest for three points. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Leeds United vs Chelsea key information • Date: Wednesday, 3 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:15pm GMT / 3:15pm ET • Venue: Elland Road, Leeds • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Cyber Monday deal

It's rarely dull when Leeds United and Chelsea lock horns, and this famous old rivalry between north and south resumes at Elland Road.

With Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa meeting elsewhere, Chelsea could find themselves needing at least a point to hold on to third place.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Leeds vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Leeds United vs Chelsea on TV in the UK?

Leeds United vs Chelsea will be shown live in the UK as part of a packed-out midweek programme on Sky Sports.

The Blues' visit to West Yorkshire will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League as well as via Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

If you're outside the UK when the game is on, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Leeds United vs Chelsea in the US

Leeds United vs Chelsea is one of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch Leeds United vs Chelsea in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Leeds United vs Chelsea through Stan Sport.

Is there a Leeds United vs Chelsea free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game but you may be able to watch Leeds United vs Chelsea by signing up for a free trial.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Leeds United vs Chelsea from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

Leeds United vs Chelsea: Premier League preview

Leeds have lost their last four league fixtures and are now in the relegation zone after 13 games. They started the season in better shape than the last six promoted teams, if nothing else, but they need to dig out a result somewhere and soon.

They very nearly did it at Manchester City on Saturday. Goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha saw them come back from two goals down only to concede a Phil Foden winner in stoppage time.

But Daniel Farke won't be saved by nearly. Buoyed by Leeds' resilience at the Etihad Stadium, he will believe they can get something at home against Chelsea.

They've won just one of their last nine league meetings with the Blues but a victory this week would balance the historic record between the two.

Chelsea will be without midfielder Moises Caicedo against Leeds. He is serving a suspension after his sending off against Arsenal on Sunday but the absentee list is rather short by Chelsea's standards this season.

As Enzo Maresca's team have returned to something approaching full strength, long-term injuries aside, they have put together a decent run of form to climb the table in the Premier League and keep themselves in the all-important top eight in the Champions League.

Their last defeat in any competition was against Sunderland at the end of October, since which they've won five out of seven games.

An impressive performance with ten men against Arsenal should be all the encouragement they need to determinedly keep that run alive.

Leeds United vs Chelsea: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds United 1-3 Chelsea

FourFourTwo predicts that Chelsea will have a clinical edge that Leeds do not, but the game might feel closer than the scoreline suggests.