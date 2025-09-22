Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town will be REPLAYED in full after game abandoned on 80 minutes: report

Blackburn and Ipswich could be forced to replay their abandoned fixture in its entirety

Rovers and the Tractor Boys were 10 minutes short of full-time when their match was abandoned at Ewood Park last Saturday.

According to EFL regulations, the fixture could be replayed in part or full depending on the specific circumstances, or the scoreline at the time of the abandonment could stand, which is usually applied if the majority of the game has already taken place.

However, FA rule 20(E)(iii) states: “In the event of a competition match not being played or abandoned owing to causes over which neither club has control, it should be played in its entirety on a date to be mutually agreed by the two clubs and approved by the competition.”

Blackburn and Ipswich expected to play full fixture AGAIN

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Referee Stephen Martin inspects the waterlogged pitch at Ewood Park before abandoning play due to heavy rain during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town at Ewood Park on September 20, 2025 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Rich Linley - CameraSport via Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

A full replay is the likeliest scenario due to the circumstances surrounding the abandonment.

Ewood Park's waterlogged pitch caused the game to be called off with 10 minutes of regular time remaining, after a sustained, torrential downpour in Lancashire.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Heavy rain falls as groundsmen attempt to release water from the waterlogged pitch at Ewood Park as play is suspended due to heavy rain during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town at Ewood Park on September 20, 2025 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Rich Linley - CameraSport via Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The reason given for the abandonment by the EFL was an 'unplayable surface'.

Ipswich first-team boss Kieran McKenna said after the game's premature conclusion: "It was impossible to finish the game. From the start of the second half the pitch was getting to the point of unplayable really.

"It was really slushy before the game started, but the ball rolled okay in the first half to be fair. It was holding up a little bit. But in the second half, the footing was too slippery to be safe, then the ball stops moving. It was an inevitable decision that could maybe have been made earlier. In the end there was no other option."

Ipswich chairman Mark Ashton added: "We’ll look at what we can do for the fans who travelled all this way and supported the team in such difficult conditions. The main thing we want to say is thank you.”

Kieran McKenna has won one of his first five league games in charge of Ipswich this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blackburn were a goal up, courtesy of Todd Cantwell's second half spot-kick, at the time of the game's abandonment and are likely to be less than pleased with the prospect of a full replayed fixture.

Ipswich, on the other hand, will view the replayed fixture as an opportunity to play the game when the team are in better form after a difficult start to the new Championship campaign.

Jacob Greaves' red card, which he picked up in the 49th minute of the abandoned match, will stand, though, and is expected to serve a one-game ban when Ipswich face Portsmouth this weekend.