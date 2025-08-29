Championship Player of the Year available on loan deal with buy obligation amid Leeds United and PSV links

Sheffield United's Gus Hamer could seal a loan move with an obligation to buy worth £15-20m before the end of the summer transfer window, FourFourTwo understands.

The reigning Championship Player of the Year has remained at Bramall Lane throughout the summer, despite prior interest from the likes of Leeds United and PSV Eindhoven.

Sheffield United missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, defeated by Sunderland at Wembley Stadium in the Championship play-off final.

Gus Hamer could move on loan with obligation before transfer deadline

Gus Hamer could move before the end of the transfer window (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 28-year-old has started each of the Blades' three league fixtures so far this term, however, has been unable to help the club put points on the board. Sheffield United sit bottom of the Championship table having lost to Bristol City, Millwall and Swansea City by an aggregate 6-1 scoreline.

Hamer made headlines a fortnight ago after scoring a sensational goal from the halfway line against Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup.

Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles delivers a team-talk on the pitch (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is understood a number of Premier League clubs have turned down the opportunity to sign Hamer this summer, but a move is still possible.

Clubs in England, as well as those abroad, have been alerted to the prospect of a deal which could be structured in a way which sees the Blades talisman leave on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A return to the Netherlands remains on the table for the Brazil-born Dutchman with Eredivisie champions PSV known to hold an interest.

PSV have secured Champions League qualification for the third season in-a-row and are expected to earn (€92.5m) £80m in guaranteed broadcast revenue from their participation in the League Phase.

Gus Hamer during his time with Coventry City (Image credit: PA)

The Blades' playmaker came through the Feyenoord youth setup in the Netherlands, going on loan to FC Dordrecht before joining PEC Zwolle permanently.

His performances for the Dutch club yielded a move to Championship side Coventry City, whom he represented for three seasons before signing with newly-promoted Sheffield United ahead of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

PSV celebrate the Dutch title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hamer played 36 times in the top flight as Sheffield United were relegated that year, finishing the season with four goals and seven assists.

The player not agitating for a move but is open to a Premier League switch if one becomes available, although he is unlikely to be a target for any sides in the top half of the division.

Meanwhile, the pull of Champions League football and challenging for domestic titles with PSV could influence any decision on his immediate future, if a suitable offer is put to the Bramall Lane hierarchy.

That said, PSV have signed Paul Wanner from Bayern Munich, which may conclude their search for a player in that area of the pitch.