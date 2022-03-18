UEFA draws: as it happened! All the ties from the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League

Refresh

It's UEFA draw day! Over the next few hours, we're going to be bringing you the draws as they happen from Switzerland, with the first being the Champions League at 11.30, UK time. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all in the hat, along with Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Real Madrid and Villarreal.

How does the Champions League draw work? At 11am, we head over to the House of European Football (it sounds fancy), where UEFA will make the draw for the quarter-finals of the competition – plus lay out the rest of the tournament. "The draw will set the ties for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, and a draw will also be held to determine the 'home' team for the final, for procedural reasons," UEFA tells us. "The draws are open, so there is no seeding or country protection. Any team can be drawn against any other team. The first team drawn plays its first match at home, against the second team drawn."

Here's something to get stuck into this morning… Morning quiz 🌄 Can you name every European city with 50,000+ capacity football stadium? 🏟5️⃣1️⃣ cities 🏙⏱ 8:00

West Ham are in the next round of the Europa League (Image credit: PA) ICYMI last night, the London Stadium witnessed one of the all-time great nights in West Ham's European history. Underdogs against Sevilla heading into the second leg with a 1-0 deficit, extra-time came around, only for Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko to score the winner. The winger looked overwhelmed, as the Hammers went ballistic with excitement. What a moment. Let's hope the Irons get a good draw in the next round.

So what's the best and worst possible draw for your team to get in the Champions League? Here's what the form guide says… Bayern Munich: WDWWWW

Chelsea: WWDWWW

Real Madrid: WLWWWW

Liverpool: LWWWWW

Manchester City: DWLWWW

Villarreal: WDWLWW

Benfica: WDWDLL

Atletico Madrid: WDWLLL So really, Atletico have had the worst form in this competition so far…

Powerful images in Belgrade for Rangers' second leg against Red Star last night (Image credit: Getty) "All we are saying is give peace a chance," read the banner from Serbian fans.

When are the knockouts of the Champions League? We're glad you asked. Quarter-finals

First legs: 5/6 April

Second legs: 12/13 April Semi-finals

First legs: 26/27 April

Second legs: 3/4 May Final

Saturday 28 May (Stade de France, Paris)

Let's hope we don't get a repeat of the draw for the last-16… (Image credit: PA) After a mistake was made with the computer in the draw for the second round, back before Christmas, Villarreal were drawn against Manchester United by Andrey Arshavin, UEFA's guest to pick the balls. Real Madrid ended up the most cheesed off of everyone. They'd originally been selected to play Benfica but with the draw rescheduled for that afternoon – and Arshavin presumably having to re-book his train ticket to stick around – Los Blancos ended up with PSG. Still, Real made light work of that, didn't they? All's well that ends well.

There's a notable absence in the Champions League quarter-finals… (Image credit: Getty) And in the England squad. Manchester United's defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday confirmed a dreadful week for Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who have both been left out of Gareth Southgate's latest England squad. Full story here

But though Marcus Rashford lashed out at a fan this week, Rich Jolly says the Manchester United forward has nothing to apologise for (Image credit: Getty) Why should footballers have to put up with abuse, just because we have them on social media?

Rangers have been impressive in Europe this season (Image credit: PA) And manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says that belief is growing for his side's aspirations in the Europa League.

English sides can meet one another in the Champions League draw today… A post shared by FourFourTwo (@fourfourtwouk) A photo posted by on But what's your favourite memory of it happening in the past?

Twitter have spoken when it comes to the best team to face in the competition's next round…

An hour to go until the Champions League draw begins… We'll keep you up to date with everything here.

Quiz! Can you name the Champions League quarter-finalists' biggest transfers? (Image credit: PA) Fancy testing your knowledge on the final eight in this season's Champions League? We're looking for the biggest arrivals or departures for each club in today's quiz.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got the winner again for Barcelona last night (Image credit: Getty) Today, he and Barca find out their route to European glory. Are Arsenal regretting letting him go, yet?

Chelsea may well be under new ownership by the time of the Champions League quarter-finals (Image credit: Getty) The bids to buy the Blues are coming flying in ahead of today's deadline – but what does any of it have to do with Seb Coe? Full story here

Who are the FFT predicting will win the Champions League? (Image credit: Getty) Only one of our esteemed team has seen his horse fall at the second jump. The others are all still in with a shout…

It's our Friday quiz! (Image credit: Future) Waiting for the Champions League draw? Kill some time with our Friday quiz, this week featuring an anagram round. Play it here!

Are you ready for it? Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Villarreal are all about to find out their European fate. The draw is also available to watch on UEFA's website.

Joe Cole, Owen Hargreaves and James Horncastle are in the studio on BT. Honestly, it's a surprise that Joe Cole has made it home after last night's celebrations in east London…

Predictions for the Champions League? Over on Twitter, we're asking for your all-time great predictions. Did you see Leicester winning the league? Did you see Messi going to PSG? Did you have faith when Liverpool were 3-0 down in Istanbul?

Who would you rather face less? Benzema or Lewandowski? (Image credit: Getty) They're the two standout strikers in Europe this season – Englsih sides won't want to see either…

We're live in Switzerland. Pedro Pinto presents as ever.

It's a beautiful trophy, isn't it? (Image credit: Getty)

Mikael Silvestre will be doing the draw (Image credit: Getty) So Manchester United are represented in the quarter-finals after all.

Holders Chelsea are first out of the hat

Chelsea vs Real Madrid It's a rematch of last year's semi-final for the Blues.

Manchester City are next out…

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid It's a return to Manchester for Diego Simeone and co. and a third English side to play this season for the LaLiga holders.

Villarreal are next up.

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich That's tough for the Yellow Submarine.

Benfica vs Liverpool Two giants of the European game complete the line-up.

Manchester City/Atletico Madrid will play Chelsea/Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Benfica/Liverpool will play Villarreal/Bayern Munich in the other semi-final.

One of Benfica, Liverpool, Bayern or Villarreal will be the de facto 'home team' of the final. That completes the draw.

Here's the draw in full…

"It's Benzema's best season but ever since Tuchel came in, Chelsea are a very balanced side" – James Horncastle reckons Chelsea have the tools to deal with Real Madrid.

"Completely two different styles of football. I thought Atletico were average [against United]. In possession they weren't great, they won't have a lot of possession against Manchester City. I think City will beat them quite comfortably. Manchester City have far too much of them." – Owen Hargreaves is backing his former side.

Owen Hargreaves calls Liverpool's draw against Benfica "the easiest", while James Horncastle highlights the turmoil that Benfica have gone through this season in sacking Jorge Jesus. The Reds will be happy with that.

And now we turn attention to the Europa League… (Image credit: Nigel French) The draw for the Europa League kicks off on BT Sport in 45 minutes, with UEFA making the draw at 12.30.

Ranked! The 10 best wingers in the world right now (Image credit: Getty Images) With so much talent in left in all three European competitions, who's the best winger in the world right now? FourFourTwo's Ed McCambridge has compiled the definitive list… Full story here

We're already excited for this rematch.

The Europa League draw kicks off in 30 minutes. Atalanta, Barcelona, Braga, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lyon, Rangers, RB Leipzig and West Ham United are all in the hat.

Oliver Glasner of Eintracht Frankfurt has had his say on who he wants in the Europa League… "I don't really have a preference for the draw but I would prefer not to get Leipzig. We are playing them this weekend." Glasner wants to use his passport for the Europa – fair enough, really. The fans do, too.

West Ham fans, who are you hoping for in the next round? (Image credit: Getty)

The Europa League draw has kicked off on BT Sport We'll be joining the UEFA House of Football from 12.30pm.

Meanwhile, however… You lot on Twitter are most excited for Chelsea's tie against Real Madrid.

"Barcelona are the favourite but West Ham are the next best team." – Owen Hargreaves thinks highly of the Hammers.

The draw for the Europa League is about to kick off now…

Pedro Pinto is back – and running through our quarter-finalists. Atalanta, Barcelona, Braga, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lyon, Rangers, RB Leipzig and West Ham United are the teams, just to remind you.

Our special guest to help with this draw is former Sevilla goalkeeper and three-time Europa League winner, Andres Palop (Image credit: Getty)

Palop names Barcelona as his team to beat this season. He's not exactly backed a dark horse, has he?

We're about to begin…

RB Leipzig are first out.

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta These two have met before in the Champions League.

Eintracht Frankfurt are next out of the bowl.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona Xavi heads to Germany for the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Good news for West Ham and Rangers to avoid Barca…

West Ham United are drawn next…

West Ham United vs Lyon It's a tough draw for David Moyes' boys.

Braga come out next.

Braga vs Rangers A good draw for Gio van Bronckhorst and co.

The draw in full: Leipzig vs Atalanta

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona

West Ham United vs Lyon

Braga vs Rangers

West Ham might get Barcelona in the semi-final if they beat Lyon Andres Palop hasn't done the Hammers many favours…

West Ham United or Lyon will play Eintracht Frankfurt or Barcelona in the semi-final. One of these teams will be the 'home' team in the final. The other semi will see Braga or Rangers face RB Leipzig or Atalanta.

Happy with that West Ham fans? The Irons face Lyon, with either Eintracht Frankfurt or Barcelona waiting for the winners.

We head to Nyon at 2pm for the Europa Conference League draw…

Leicester City are waiting to find their fate at 2pm. Could the Foxes win the Europa Conference League?

FFT deputy editor and residence Fox Joe Brewin said last week that Leicester had played a weakened team at Arsenal with one eye on the Europa Conference League… Chucked that for Thursday – and to be honest, I'm fine with that. That's our season now. Arsenal look very good right now, so no great shame in coming away with that result. If it's worth it for Europe, then so be it.March 13, 2022 See more …and that given that Leicester don't have much else to play for this season, he's perfectly OK with that as a fan.

Let's go through the Europa Conference League quarter-finalists: Bodo/Glimt, Feyenoord, Leicester City, Marseille, PAOK, PSV Eindhoven, Roma, ﻿Slavia Prague

He's still in the competition, by the way. (Image credit: Getty) Will Jose Mourinho come up against Leicester City in the next round of the Europa Conference League?

The draw will be in 10 minutes – it's live on BT Sport and UEFA's website.

Owen Hargreaves reckons Bodo/Glimt could be the dark horses for this one.

We're back with Pedro Pinto for the first-ever Europa Conference League draw for the quarters, semis and final.

The final of the inaugural Europa Conference League takes place in Tirana, Albania. (Image credit: Getty) The Arena Kombetare is the first Albanian stadium to host a UEFA final.

No time like the present for our Peep Show-related Bodo/Glimt joke we made the other week.

Giorgio Marchetti tells us that there are clubs from seven nations in the last eight of the Europa Conference League. The Netherlands are the only country with two clubs left in the competition.

Lorik Cana is here to do the draw. (Image credit: Getty) Cana is Albania's most-capped player.

The draw is about to begin. It's an open draw with no seeding or country protection – just like the other two draws today.

The first name out of the bowl are Bodo/Glimt

Bodo/Glimt vs Roma The game that Jose Mourinho didn't want. Will we see another six-goal hiding?

Feyenoord are next out of the bowl.

Feyenoord vs Slavia Prague

The third quarter-final now: it's Marseille out of the bowl first.

Marseille vs PAOK Lorik Cana is allowed to keep the bit of paper that says "Marseille", so that's nice for the former OM man.

That leaves us with Leicester City vs PSV Eindhoven. A difficult tie for the Foxes.

Leicester City or PSV will be the home team of the first semi-final. They will face Bodo/Glimt or Roma.

Feyenoord or Slavia Prague will be the home team of the second semi-final. Marseille or PAOK will face them.

Leicester, PSV, Bodo/Glimt or Roma will be the 'home' team in the final of the first-ever Europa Conference League.

So that's everything! In the Champions League, Chelsea face Real Madrid, Manchester City play Atletico Madrid, Villarreal face Bayern Munich and Benfica will play Liverpool. In the Europa League, it's Leipzig vs Atalanta, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, West Ham United vs Lyon and Braga vs Rangers. In the Europa Conference League, Bodo/Glimt will replay Roma, Feyenoord take on Slavia Prague, Marseille play PAOK and it's Leicester City against PSV Eindhoven.

So which Premier League side has got the best chance of winning a European competition this season? (Image credit: Getty) Chelsea and Manchester City will have to face off in the semi-final of the Champions League if they defeat their opponents from Madrid, while Liverpool will have Benfica and then, we expect, Bayern Munich – unless Villarreal pull off a massive shock. Manchester City are the favourites for the tournament, according to the bookies. West Ham, meanwhile, play Lyon in the next round of the Europa League before the mammoth task of what looks like Barcelona in the semi-final. Should they get through that, it's Rangers, Braga, Leipzig or Atalanta. No mean feat at all. Leicester, meanwhile have a tough task of PSV in the quarter-final of the Conference League and meeting them in the next round is a prospective tie against either Bodo/Glimt or Roma. Any one of Feyenoord, Slavia Prague, Marseille or PAOK could await them. It's not going to be easy – but could we see three English European champions?

Let's not exclude Rangers – who could bring European silverware home for Britain this season?