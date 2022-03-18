Quiz! Can you name the Champions League quarter-finalists' biggest transfers?

Six minutes on the clock, 24 players to guess.

Eight teams remain in the Champions League – and it's a real mix this time around.

It's not just the biggest and brightest superclubs of the continent that have eased through this time around. Your PSGs, Juventuses and Manchester Uniteds have fallen at the second hurdle, while Benfica and Villarreal – still big clubs, make no mistake about that – have made it through.

But the gulf between some of these sides is perhaps displayed best through their transfer activity. For some of these clubs, their biggest transfer is ever is a marquee, £100m man. For others, it's selling that kind of star.

For today's quiz, we just want you to tell us which players have moved to or from these clubs in the three biggest deals of each.

