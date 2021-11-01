Antonio Conte heavy favourite to become new Tottenham Hotspur manager amid contract talks
Antonio Conte is odds-on to succeed Nuno Espirito Santo in the Tottenham Hotspur dugout
Antonio Conte is the odds-on favourite to succeed sacked Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo, with some reports suggesting a deal having already been reached between Spurs and the Italian.
THFC Nuno Espirito Santo sacked by Tottenham Hotspur
Conte's appointment is almost certain according to betting site Betfair, who price his chances at 1/14. That puts him streets ahead of Ryan Mason (14/1) and Brendan Rodgers (16/1), who compete the bookies' top three favourites.
Conte is currently out of work, having led Inter to the Scudetto last season before departing after a falling out with the board. He has a track record of taking struggling teams to glory, having led Juventus, Chelsea and Inter to league titles shortly after taking charge of struggling outfits.
Should Conte be appointed, Tottenham may well be his toughest project yet. The club currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League, with five wins and five defeats from the opening 10 matchdays.
The 52-year-old is known is known a defensive minded coach, who prefers playing in a 3-4-3 system. He demands discipline and work rate from his sides, and is generally regarded as on elf the best coaches in the modern game.
