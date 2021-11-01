Nuno Espirito Santo sacked by Tottenham Hotspur

Nuno Espirito has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur, following a lacklustre start to his first season in charge. The former Wolves boss lasted just 17 games in the Spurs dugout, winning 10, drawing one and losing six.

In a statement on the club website, Fabio Paratici, Managing Director, said, "I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision. Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

The Portuguese exits with the club in eighth place in the Premier League, with five wins and five defeats. The final straw for Espirito Santo was the 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United on Saturday, after which the team were booed off the pitch.

BREAKING - Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur

Throughout his time in charge, Espirito Santo was criticised for his overly defensive approach and his inability to revitalise Harry Kane, who handed in a transfer request over the summer. The 47-year-old becomes the sixth straight Spurs boss to leave the club without a trophy.

The search for a new manager begins, with Antonio Conte reportedly the favourite to take charge. The Italian has managed in the Premier League before, leading Chelsea to Premier League and FA Cup success during a three-year spell in West London.

It is unclear, however, if the out of work Italian's wage demands and reputation as a confrontational manager will scupper any plans to bring him in.

