Chevy Chase could’ve done a better job of arranging a European Vacation than Aston Villa over the past 12 years. The national lampooning since the Villans last enjoyed some continental competition in August 2010 has included relegation humiliation and the ridiculous Tony Xia era turning the former European Cup winners into a (justifiable) laughing stock.

Yet, after more than a decade to forget, Villa are demanding to be taken seriously again. Highly rated French defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara and Sevilla’s 2019/20 Europa League-winning centre-back Diego Carlos, like Philippe Coutinho, have been wowed by the Steven Gerrard factor. Villa might win the best-of-the-rest transfer window, but only Europe or a trophy will give the Holte End the last laugh.

Aston Villa 2022/23 season preview and prediction: The lesson from last year

An ex-Villa favourite recently unveiled his masterplan for the next campaign, including such enlightening insights as ‘score more goals’ and ‘concede fewer goals’. At the risk of rivalling the claret and blue old boy in the stating-the-bleeding-obvious stakes, addressing Villa’s woeful home form must be on Gerrard’s to-do list.

If the Midlanders have serious designs on bringing the big European nights back to Villa Park, they must first bring some big Premier League days back to their unwavering supporters. Six victories and five draws yielded just 23 points from a possible 57 during the 2021/22 season as Villa finished a disappointing 14th.

Those packed houses deserve plenty more to shout about – only Wolves, Everton, Newcastle and the bottom three clubs registered a worse xG.

The coach: Steven Gerrard

You don’t need to scrutinise Steven Gerrard’s LinkedIn profile to suspect he’ll fancy a crack at managing Liverpool one day. Far from fearing the Kop calling, though, Villa should embrace it. To follow Jurgen Klopp, Gerrard will have to succeed in Brum first, with European football a minimum requirement.

The owners: Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris

Edens and Sawiris have barely put a foot wrong since riding to the Villans’ rescue in 2018. Unlike their fame-hungry, emoji-loving predecessor Tony Xia, the duo prefer to shun the spotlight and let their ambitious investment and shrewd decision-making do the talking instead.

The mood around Aston Villa…

Outside of Love Island, it’s difficult to recall The Villa ever being this popular.

Villa Park is a weekly sellout as the ambitions of the boardroom, dugout and dressing room crank up the B6 expectation levels. Some cynicism also remains, though. If the season-ticket waiting list is long, the trophy drought is longer, dragging into its 27th year.

The one to watch

Villa fans will hope 22-year-old former Marseille man Kamara proves more prime N’Golo Kanté than some of the underwhelming midfielders Villa have signed from French clubs. Yes, Yacouba Sylla and Jean Makoun, we’re referring specifically to you. If his reputation is anything to go by, however, the new defensive midfielder will be magnifique.

Most likely to…

Seek out a camera. Chief executive Christian Purslow is not exactly shy when it comes to taking advantage of publicity opportunities.

Least likely to…

Win the FA Cup. Villa last lifted it back in 1957, but should the impossible happen, Villa diehard Tom Hanks will receive an Oscar for his portrayal of matchwinner John McGinn in the ensuing Hollywood biopic. A leather football called Mitre with mud for a face scoops best-supporting actor.

The fan's view: Ian Woodcock (@Ian_A_Woodcock (opens in new tab) )

Last season was overall, disappointing. Adjusting to life without Jack Grealish was going to take time, but losing 19 games was less than impressive.

The big talking point is our optimism. Recruitment has been strong so far.

This season will be different because there will be no mid-year manager change.

Our key player will be Philippe Coutinho? When he really turns it on, it’s mad that he plays for Aston Villa. Hopefully those days will be more frequent this season.

I won’t be happy unless we see some genuine progress. A top-10 finish is a real possibility, or how about a first trophy since 1996?

Our most underrated player is Matty Cash. But is our World Cup-bound Poland international really that underrated anymore?

I’m least looking forward to playing the promoted teams. Embarrassingly, Watford did the double over us last season.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that his clout has been integral to signing some quality players. Now it’s about turning that into a winning team. In general, he’s popular.

If he left, he should be replaced by eesh, I guess someone like Graham Potter?

The player I’d happily drive to another club is Morgan Sanson. I really feel for the guy because he’s been unlucky with injuries, but it’s been 18 months and he’s started six league games.

The pantomime villain will be Matt Targett. Some fans didn’t take kindly to some of the spicy things he said when he left for Newcastle.

We’ll finish top eight if everything clicks. But I’ll say 10th and hope they prove me wrong in a better way than they did last season...

FFT'S VERDICT… 10th

Summer recruitment has been strong, but putting that into action is another thing. There’ll be no excuses this time.