Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb: How to watch for free, TV channels, kick-off time, prediction and preview for Europa League clash

Chemsdine Talbi (right) has been added to Sunderland's Europa League squad

Watch Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb for free as the Black Cats look to continue their unbeaten start to the Europa League 2026/27 league phase against the Croatian champions. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Sunderland have made an excellent start to their first European campaign in 53 years, taking seven points from their opening three league phase fixtures.

Dinamo have claimed four points from their first three games but arrive at the Stadium of Light without a manager, after boss Mario Kovacevic was sacked earlier this week.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb online and from anywhere, in the Europa League 2026/27.

Can I watch Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb for free?

Yes, Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb will be broadcast for free in Brazil on CazeTV's YouTube Channel.

You don't need an account or a subscription, just click the link above and stream.

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Watch Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb from anywhere

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How to watch Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb on TNT Sports and its streaming partner HBO Max.

The game is live on TNT Sports 1, with kick-off at 8:00pm GMT.

Outside of the UK? Use Proton VPN to stream Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb on TNT Sports.

Watch Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb on TNT Sports and HBO Max TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with live coverage of every Europa League and Conference League game, plus the vast majority of Champions League matches. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the HBO Max streaming platform for £25.99/month.

How to watch Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb in the US

US viewers can watch Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb on Paramount+. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

Abroad? Access your usual Paramount+ stream with Proton VPN.

Watch Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb on Paramount+ All Europa League fixtures are shown live on the Paramount+ streaming platform, included on the Essential package for $8.99 a month. You will also get access to every Champions League and Conference League game, as well as selected EFL matches.

How to watch Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb in Australia

Stan Sport is the home of the Europa League in Australia and is the place to go to watch Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb. The game kicks-off at 7:00am AEDT on Friday.

Watch Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb on Stan Sport Fans in Australia can watch Europa League live streams on Stan Sport, including Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb. Prices start at AU$29.99 a month.

Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb: Preview

There has been a stark contrast between Sunderland's Europa League form and their domestic results this season, so Regis Le Bris and his players may well be relieved to return to continental action tonight.

The Black Cats took seven points from their first three league phase games to put themselves in a great position to qualify for the last 16, with wins over AZ Alkmaar and Torreense followed by a draw away to Lech Poznan.

Sunderland will look to make it two wins out of two at home in this competition, having beaten Alkmaar on opening night, and manager Le Bris will hope it can spark an upturn in domestic form after Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Coventry City kept them bottom of the Premier League.

Midfielder Habib Diarra is sidelined due to a muscle injury, with winger Chemsdine Talbi added to the Black Cats' Europa League squad as a result. Nordi Mukiele, Juan Angulo, Romain Mundle and Dan Ballard are also out.

SEE ALSO How to watch Europa League live streams from anywhere

Dinamo Zagreb will be something of an unknown quantity this evening, after manager Mario Kovacevic was sacked following their 1-0 league defeat by Rudes on Saturday.

It means assistant coach Jerko Leko will be in interim charge at the Stadium of Light as the Croatian champions look to improve on their tally of four points from three games.

Dinamo drew 0-0 with Hapoel Be'er Sheva in their only away trip of this season's league phase, but a 1-0 home win over Anderlecht showed they are competitive at this level - although they did then lose 4-2 to NEC Nijmegen in the Croatian capital.

One player to look out for is 24-year-old striker Dion Drena Beljo, who has scored all of their Europa League goals and has already found the net 15 times this term in all competitions.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sunderland 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb

The Black Cats are strong at the Stadium of Light and should claim a comfortable win.