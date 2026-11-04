How to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for Champions League matchday 4 clash

Watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City for free as Enzo Maresca's men travel to Germany to take on a familiar face in the Champions League 2026/27 league phase. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The Bundesliga side are managed by former City defender Martin Demichelis, who helped the club win the 2014 Premier League title during a three-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentine will aim to capitalise on a poor run of form by Enzo Maresca's men, who have won just two of their last six matches in 90 minutes.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City in the Champions League 2026/27 league phase online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City for free?

Yes! RB Leipzig vs Manchester City will be shown live on free-to-air RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player in Ireland, complete with English commentary.

Watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City on RTÉ Player RTÉ shows at least one Champions League game live each matchweek, with coverage on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player (also available as a browser player). This week's selected game is RB Leipzig vs Manchester City.

Outside Ireland? You need a VPN to access your free RB Leipzig vs Manchester City stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City from anywhere

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How to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City in the UK

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK.

The game is live on TNT Sports 2 and kicks-off at 8:00pm GMT.

Travelling outside the UK? You need a VPN to access your TNT Sports stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City on TNT Sports TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK once again in 2026/27, with hundreds of live matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, including RB Leipzig vs Manchester City. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City in the US

Viewers in the US can watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City on Paramount+, with kick-off at 3:00pm ET.

Not in the US? Access your usual Paramount+ stream with a VPN.

Watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the home of European football in the US, with every match from every UEFA Competition available on the Essential package, which costs just $8.99 per month — bargain!

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Thursday.

Away from Australia? Watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City on Stan Sport with a VPN.

Watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City on Stan Sport Stan Sport starts at just AU$29.99 per month. That plan includes RB Leipzig vs Manchester City as well as every other Champions League and Premier League game.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Preview

The good news for fans tuning into RB Leipzig vs Manchester City is that games involving the German side are rarely dull. This season, they have already claimed two 6-0 wins and a 5-0 victory, as well as losing 6-1 and suffering a pair of 4-1 defeats.

Unfortunately for Leipzig, the latter results may be more instructive ahead of this game. That 6-1 defeat came against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last month, while the two 4-1 losses were to Como and Real Madrid in the Champions League - suggesting that good teams are able to find plenty of ways to open them up.

Either way, Leipzig have been a good watch under Martin Demichelis, who took over in the summer and enjoyed a long playing career, which included a spell at City from 2013 to 2016.

They are fourth in the Bundesliga but sit in the bottom half of the Champions League's 36-team league phase table, with three points from their first three games. A victory over City would be a huge boost in their bid to make the knockout stage, although they are without injured trio Maxime Esteve, Assan Ouedraogo and Marc Guiu.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

City could do with a morale-boosting win after a tough week-and-a-half. Back-to-back Premier League defeats against Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion have seen them lose top spot to Arsenal, while they edged past the Seagulls on penalties in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Those results served as a reality check after a great start to Enzo Maresca's reign - on the pitch, at least. It has made this trip to Germany more important than it might have looked on paper, especially with matches against Napoli and Barcelona next up in the league phase.

City are well-placed with six points from three games, having seen off Porto and AEK Athens, but more dropped points would harm their chances of finishing in the top eight and qualifying automatically for the last 16.

Maresca should have close to a fully-fit squad available, although he remains without injured winger Antoine Semenyo.

FourFourTwo's prediction

RB Leipzig 1-2 Manchester City

We are backing Maresca's men to return to winning ways, although the German side should pose a stern test.