Everton vs Coventry City: How to watch for free, TV channels, kick-off time, predictions and preview for Friday Night Football

Watch Everton vs Coventry City for free from anywhere as matchweek 10 of the 2026/27 Premier League season kicks-off with a significant game for both managers. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

David Moyes takes charge of his 592nd game as Toffees boss, equalling Harry Catterick's club record. He will be desperate to mark the occasion with his side's second victory in five days, after they won at Newcastle United on Monday night.

It is also a big occasion for Sky Blues head coach Frank Lampard, who faces Everton for the first time since he was sacked by the Toffees in January 2023.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Everton vs Coventry City online and from anywhere, including for free, in the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Watch Everton vs Coventry City for FREE

Fans in the US can stream Everton vs Coventry City for free thanks to YouTube TV's 21-day free trial, which carries USA Network — the US broadcaster of this game.

Fubo and DirecTV Stream also carry the service and offer 5-day free trials.

Outside the US? Use Proton VPN to unblock your free Everton vs Coventry City stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Everton vs Coventry City from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...

How to watch Everton vs Coventry City in the UK

Everton vs Coventry City is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 8:00pm GMT.

Outside of the UK? You need Proton VPN to access your usual Sky Sports stream from abroad.

Watch Everton vs Coventry City on Sky Sports Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Everton vs Coventry City in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network has live coverage of Everton vs Coventry City in the US, with kick-off at 3:00pm ET.

Not in the US right now? Use Proton VPN to watch Everton vs Coventry City on USA Network.

How to watch Everton vs Coventry City in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Everton vs Coventry City on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 7:00am AEDT on Saturday.

Abroad? Proton VPN can help you access your usual Stan Sport stream while you're outside Australia.

Watch Everton vs Coventry City on Stan Sport Stan Sport has live coverage of every game in the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and WSL. Best of all, it costs just AU$29.99/month — that's roughly £15.70/month in UK terms.

Tickets

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Everton vs Coventry City: Preview

The Friday-night visit of Coventry City represents a milestone in the 148-year history of Everton, as boss David Moyes equals the record for the most games managing the club.

The Scot takes charge of his 592nd match, drawing him level with Harry Catterick's tally from 1961 to 1973, but he will surely only be in the mood to celebrate if the Toffees see off the Sky Blues at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton's 1-0 victory at Newcastle United on Monday night ended their three-match winless run in the Premier League and another three points here would take them fifth, above rivals Liverpool, ahead of the rest of the weekend's games.

Jack Grealish remains unavailable, while centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is an injury doubt after he was forced off with cramp at St James' Park.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide for Matchweek 10

Coventry make their first-ever trip to Hill Dickinson Stadium buoyed by a crucial 3-1 win over Sunderland last Saturday, which took them out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Manager Frank Lampard will now be aiming to claim the Sky Blues' first back-to-back victories in the top flight since April 2001, against the club he managed for 12 months until being sacked in January 2023.

Coventry's win over Sunderland was their third in five matches, with midfielder Jack Rudoni scoring three goals in the last four games.

He will be aiming to continue his good form on Merseyside, but Bobby Thomas, Frank Onyeka. Josh Eccles and Luke Woolfenden look set to miss out due to injury.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Everton 2-1 Coventry City

The Toffees have rediscovered some form and will back themselves to claim three points here.