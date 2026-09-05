How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa for FREE: Live streams and TV channels as Blues face Villans on WSL opening weekend

Watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa for free as Sonia Bompastor's side begin their quest to regain the Women's Super League title on the opening weekend of the 2026/27 season. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The 2025/26 campaign was a failure by Chelsea's standards, as their run of six successive WSL titles was ended by Manchester City and they finished with only the League Cup to show for their efforts.

Villa would love those sorts of problems after finishing ninth last term and losing forward Kirsty Hanson to Tottenham Hotspur, and this trip to the Bridge could be the start of another season of struggle.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa online and from anywhere, including for free, on the opening weekend of the 2026/27 Women's Super League season.

Watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa for FREE

Women's Super League fans in both the UK and the US can watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa for free.

In the UK, the game will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with this fixture the first of 19 WSL matches shown by the free-to-air broadcaster across the 2026/27 season.

Meanwhile, US viewers can watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa at no cost on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which will show selected WSL fixtures throughout the campaign.

Outside the UK or US? Use a VPN to access your free Chelsea vs Aston Villa stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa from anywhere

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How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa in the UK

As mentioned above, Chelsea vs Aston Villa is live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. You just need a TV licence and a BBC iPlayer registration to watch online, with kick-off at 12:30pm BST.

Outside the UK? Watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa for free on BBC iPlayer via NordVPN.

Watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa on BBC iPlayer BBC iPlayer will have live coverage of 19 Women's Super League games completely free across the 2026/27 season. You just need a TV licence and a BBC iPlayer registration.

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa in the US

As mentioned above, US viewers can watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Kick-off is at 7:30am ET.

Paramount+ also has live coverage of the WSL clash.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the new home of Women's Super League coverage in the US, with 183 matches broadcast live this season. The Essential package costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year.

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Chelsea vs Aston Villa on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 9:30pm AEST.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa on Stan Sport.

Watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa on Stan Sport Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream every game in the WSL and Premier League.

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Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Preview

The pressure is on Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor this season, after last term's third-place finish - the first time they have failed to win the Women's Super League title since 2019 - was put down to it being a 'transition' campaign.

The Blues have already been in competitive action, beating Real Sociedad 6-2 on aggregate in their Champions League third-round qualifier to reach the league phase.

That tie provided the first glimpse of Bompastor's new-look Chelsea, which includes summer signings Katie McCabe from Arsenal, Melvine Malard from Manchester United and former Barcelona midfielder Giulia Dragoni.

They will be expected to win this season opener comfortably at Stamford Bridge, with this the first campaign that they play all their WSL home games in the same stadium as the men's team.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Aston Villa finished ninth last season, winning just five games, and they are tipped to struggle again this term.

The Villans have lost influential forward Kirsty Hanson, among other key players, with manager Natalia Arroyo dealt a tough hand for the 2026/27 campaign.

The fixture list has also done Villa no favours, with this trip to Stamford Bridge followed by a home game against champions Manchester City, then trips to Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

It may be a case of just getting through the next few weeks without too much damage, although if they do pick up a shock result in that time, it would be a welcome lift.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa

The Blues should win this one comfortably.