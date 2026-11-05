How to watch Celtic vs Besiktas for FREE: Live streams and TV channels as Martin O'Neill's side chase first Europa League points

Watch Celtic vs Besiktas for free as The Bhoys host the Turkish giants in a must-win Europa League game for Martin O'Neill's side. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Nothing less than a victory will do for Celtic, who start the round second-bottom of the 36-team league phase table after losing their opening three games.

However, they will have to be at their best to beat a Besiktas side who remain unbeaten in this season's competition and held Crystal Palace to a 2-2 draw a fortnight ago.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Celtic vs Besiktas online and from anywhere, including for FREE, in the Europa League 2026/27.

Can I watch Celtic vs Besiktas for free?

Yes, Celtic vs Besiktas will be broadcast live and for free in Brazil on CazeTV's YouTube Channel.

You don't need an account or a subscription, just click the link above and start streaming.

The Europa league fixture will also be live on free-to-air TRT in Turkey, as one of the broadcaster's selected games this week.

Not in Brazil or Turkey? Use Proton VPN to unblock your Celtic vs Besiktas stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Celtic vs Besiktas from anywhere

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How to watch Celtic vs Besiktas in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Celtic vs Besiktas on TNT Sports and its streaming partner HBO Max.

The game is live on TNT Sports 3, with kick-off at 8:00pm GMT.

Abroad? Use Proton VPN to access your usual TNT Sports stream.

Watch Celtic vs Besiktas on TNT Sports and HBO Max TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with live coverage of every Europa League and Conference League game, plus the vast majority of Champions League matches. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the HBO Max streaming platform for £25.99/month.

How to watch Celtic vs Besiktas in the US

Celtic vs Besiktas is live on Paramount+ in the US. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

Outside of the US? You need Proton VPN to watch Celtic vs Besiktas on Paramount+.

Watch Celtic vs Besiktas on Paramount+ All Europa League fixtures are shown live on the Paramount+ streaming platform and are included in the Essential package for $8.99 a month. You will also get access to every Champions League and Conference League game, as well as selected EFL matches.

How to watch Celtic vs Besiktas in Australia

Viewers in Australia can stream Celtic vs Besiktas on Stan Sport. The game kicks-off at 7:00am AEDT on Friday.

Not in Australia? Proton VPN is your ticket to watching Celtic vs Besiktas on Stan Sport.

Watch Celtic vs Besiktas on Stan Sport Fans in Australia can watch Europa League live streams on Stan Sport, with prices starting at AU$29.99 a month. You will also get access to every Premier League and Champions League game.

Celtic vs Besiktas: Preview

Celtic will aim to breathe life into their wretched Europa League campaign against Besiktas in Glasgow, with Martin O'Neill's side already approaching win-or-bust territory.

The Bhoys are still awaiting their first points of the league phase after conceding two goals in four minutes to lose 2-1 at home to Celta Vigo last time out, having already been beaten 3-1 by Ferencvaros at Celtic Park, as well as going down 4-1 to Benfica in Lisbon.

Given that nine points was the tally needed to reach the knockout phase play-offs last season, O'Neill's men probably need to win three of their remaining five games - and they still have tricky fixtures against Marseille and Union Saint-Gilloise to come.

Left-back Kieran Tierney came off with a knock during the 2-0 defeat at Falkirk on Sunday and is an injury doubt, while Alistair Johnston and Yang Hyun-Jun are sidelined. However, Oliver Sorensen and Auston Trusty could return to the squad.

SEE ALSO How to watch Europa League live streams from anywhere

Besiktas will feel they can capitalise on Celtic's poor form after making a strong start to the league phase, which they kicked-off with a 4-1 thumping of Marseille.

That was followed by a 3-2 win at Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, before they fought back from 2-1 down to draw 2-2 with Crystal Palace last time out, despite ending the game with 10 men.

Umit Akdag's red card against the Eagles means he is suspended for the trip to Celtic Park, while Fabio Miretti is also unavailable due to injury.

However, Besiktas could field several players with previous on each side of the Old Firm divide, with former Celtic forward Hyeon-gyu Oh in line to face his former club and ex-Rangers duo Vaclav Cerny and Ridvan Yilmaz also in the Besiktas ranks.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Celtic 1-3 Besiktas

We expect the Turkish giants to inflict more European misery on The Bhoys.