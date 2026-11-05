'A cheaper route into this Manchester United attack' Six of the best FPL differential options for Gameweek 10
FourFourTwo's dedicated FPL columnist, and one of the top players in the world, BigManBakar selects his best differentials for GW10
Nine gameweeks in, the managers climbing the ranks are rarely the ones sitting on the same 15 players as everyone else.
Rank gains tend to come from backing someone the crowd has overlooked at the right moment. For this piece, a differential is any player owned by 15% or fewer FPL managers, and there are some strong ones available right now.
These are the six I would be looking at for Gameweek 10.
Who are the best FPL differentials for GW10?
Thierno Barry (£5.6m, 7.6% owned) vs Coventry (h)
At £5.6m, Barry is some of the best value in the game, and the price alone makes him easy to fit in as an attacker for the weeks ahead. Only Erling Haaland has a higher Expected Goal (xG) involvement this season. People like to say he can't finish, but he scored eight from roughly 8.5 xG last year, which is hardly poor. Penalties could come his way as well, and Coventry at home is about as friendly as fixtures get.
Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m, 2.2% owned) vs Coventry (h)
Branthwaite is fit again and anchors an Everton side that has already kept four clean sheets. Coventry rank 20th for xG, and Everton carry some of the best clean sheet odds in the league. He also picks up defensive contributions, which gives him a solid points floor, and he is a differential route into the fixture that very few managers have noticed yet.
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Luka Vuskovic (£5.2m, 7.4% owned) vs Brentford (h)
Expect Vuskovic to become hugely popular, especially with managers hunting an Ezri Konsa replacement. He is nailed on to play, good for defensive contributions, carries a goal threat and affordable.
Brighton are joint-top for clean sheets, and their schedule is strong, starting with Brentford at home this week before Hull City and Newcastle United in the weeks to follow.
Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m, 13.4% owned) vs Crystal Palace (a)
Szoboszlai is back and fit, which makes him a big differential again. He takes set pieces, might be on penalties and has bonus potential, so he has several ways to score points.
Palace have conceded more goals than any other side this season, and that gives his upside a nice boost for this one.
Matheus Cunha (£7.8m, 5.5% owned) vs Aston Villa (h)
Cunha scored twice in the Champions League against Roma and should be well placed for plenty of minutes against Villa. Man United have struggled in recent weeks, but a comeback like that against Roma could be just what they need to get going again. He is a fresh, lower owned way into a Man United attack that has been out of form but is far from short of ability.
Antonio Silva (£5.1m, 2.6% owned) vs Ipswich (a)
Silva has a good fixture this week and a very strong run directly after it. Bournemouth are in the top three for xG Conceded (xGC), even after a tough opening run in the first eight gameweeks. He is a near-certainty to start, good for defensive contributions and has encouraging underlying numbers for attacking threat, so he has plenty of routes to points.
At 2.6% ownership, he is one of the cheapest ways to get ahead of the field at the back.
A full-time FPL content creator, BigManBakar's best season saw him finish #4 in the world, with eight top 40,000 finishes and three top 5,000 finishes across his Fantasy Football career. He has spent seven years and counting as Brand Ambassador for Fantasy Football Hub, contributes regularly to Rotowire, and is a recurring guest on the official Premier League Show. His weekly X preview threads reach 500,000 to 1M+ impressions, and he personally advises over 200 clients every season through via an exclusive 1:1 FPL advisory service.
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