Austria’s Euro 2022 group: Who will Austria face in Group A?

Austria's Euro 2022 group contains Northern Ireland, England, and Norway. Austria will likely have to win at least one of their matches against England or Norway - a tall order. However, having reached the semi-finals in 2017 in their debut in their competition, they will be hopeful of upsetting the odds.

Austria’s Euro 2022 group: England

6th July

Austria will kick off the whole tournament against hosts England at a sold-out Old Trafford in Manchester. They have faced England once recently, having lost 1-0 to them in World Cup Qualifying last year. They will take heart from that against a team who have wracked up some big scores against sides in the same group.

As hosts, England are going into the tournament as one of the favourites. Austria will be hoping to upset the party but they will have to watch out for players like Manchester City winger, Lauren Hemp. Hemp might be heading to her first international tournament as an England player but she has firmly established herself as one of the most exciting global talents available. Meanwhile, with Millie Bright, Leah Williamson and Alex Greenwood to choose from, England’s central defensive partnership will be very strong.

Austria’s Euro 2022 group: Northern Ireland

11th July

Austria will head to St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton for their second group match against Northern Ireland. Austria and Northern Ireland are currently in the same group for World Cup Qualifying, and Austria will be hopeful of getting a win here. They drew 2-2 with them back in October but recently beat them 3-1 to give themselves a good chance of reaching the playoffs for the World Cup.

As the lowest ranked side in the competition, making the tournament has been a huge achievement for Northern Ireland. They are currently running an ongoing international camp because so many of their squad are part-time players. However, there has been some controversy around their camp recently after manager Kenny Shiels said that women conceded more goals in quick succession than men because they are more emotional.

Austria will be aware of tough central midfielder Rachel Furness who recently helped Liverpool gain promotion to the WSL whilst tricky winger Kirsty McGuiness could also look to cause them problems.

Austria’s Euro 2022 group: Norway

15th July

Austria will finish up the group stage with a match against Norway at the Community Stadium in Brighton. Norway have been handed a big boost heading into the tournament after all-time Champions League top scorer Ada Hegerberg made her international return. Hegerberg had previously stepped away from international duty following a dispute with the Norwegian FA.

Norway have won the Euros twice - in 1987 and 1993 - but their recent international form has not been quite as glowing. They exited the 2017 Euros having lost all three of their group games without scoring a single goal.

Austria will have to watch out for Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen, whilst Chelsea winger Guro Reiten will also be a threat. Young talents Frida Maanum (Arsenal) and Julie Blakstad (Manchester City) will be hoping to make an impact on the big stage.