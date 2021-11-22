Best FIFA Men's Player 2021 nominees: 10 player list revealed

The Best FIFA Men's Player 2021 nominee list is here, and includes no fewer than five Premier League stars.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo once again makes the cut, while Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool's Mohammed Salah also make the list.

The award has technically only been going since 2016 – prior to 2009 it was known as the the FIFA World Player of the Year, and was merged with the Ballon d'Or between 2010 and 2015.

Over the last five years, Ronaldo has won it twice, while Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Luka Modric have all won once. Of those, only Modric has failed to land a spot on the nominee list for 2021.

There will be a public vote taking place on FIFA's website until December 10, with the winner announced on January 17, 2022.

Best FIFA Men's Player 2021 nominees

Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid CF)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC / Manchester United FC)

Erling Haaland (Norway / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund)

Jorginho (Italy / Chelsea FC)

N’Golo Kanté (France / Chelsea FC)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern Munich)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC)

