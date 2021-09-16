Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham live stream: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world

Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 16 September, 5.45pm BST

Looking for a Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide.

West Ham are in a European tournament proper for the first time in 14 years – and they open up with a trip to Croatia to take on Dinamo Zagreb, who sensationally sent Tottenham packing in last season’s Europa League.

The Hammers only narrowly avoided qualifying for the Champions League, finishing fifth, but their form under David Moyes might just have them dreaming of Europa League glory…

Dinamo made it all the way to the play-off round of Champions League qualifying, where they were beaten by Sheriff Tiraspol. This marks their fourth consecutive appearance in the group stage of a continental competition.

Damir Krznar – who took over as manager after predecessor Zoran Mamic was jailed late last season – ensured Dinamo sealed a fourth straight Croatian title in 2021/22 – cementing their place as the country’s most successful club with 22 championships overall.

Moyes could well start Michail Antonio – whose four goals in four games put him top of the Premier League scoring charts early in the season – after the striker was sent off in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Southampton, but it’s fair to expect a good amount of rotation ahead of Sunday’s home clash with Manchester United.

The hosts have already played 15 games this season – more than three times as many as West Ham – having begun their European campaign in early July. They’ve won five out of seven in the league but did lose star midfielder and top scorer Lovro Majer to Rennes late in the transfer window.

West Ham’s last European outing ended in a rather infamous 2-1 aggregate defeat to Romania’s Astra Giurgiu in the 2016/17 Europa League play-offs.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

