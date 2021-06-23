Euros legends: Tomas Brolin and the goal that changed the Swedish forward's life

“Brolin, Dahlin, Broleeen…” A moment so magical, it made Barry Davies go all Dolly Parton. Tomas Brolin’s breakthrough goal is burned into English brains of a certain vintage, as the cherubic forward knocked Graham Taylor’s dreary team out of Euro 92. The English press certainly didn’t forget, because the Swede became prime tabloid fodder during a tricky spell at Leeds years later.

Injury hampered Brolin’s career in the mid-1990s, but he packed an awful lot into the glory days. The 20-year-old hit two past Wales legend Neville Southall on his Sweden debut, and a corking consolation against Brazil at Italia 90. But Euro 92 was the major impact. Initially employed as a winger, Brolin went central to score against Denmark, then against England, and then again in the semi-final defeat to Germany.

He’d get used to changing positions in Serie A. The young Swede had helped to turn Parma into European heavyweights, only for the upstarts to pursue a quasi-Galactico policy and buy half a team of No.10s. The arrival of Tino Asprilla and Gianfranco Zola pushed Brolin into central midfield, yet the flexible forward still thrived.

He was back up front for USA 94 and made it into the team of the tournament. Sweden came an unlikely third, Brolin’s highlight being an ingenious set-piece strike against Romania. But the beginning of the end occurred just a few months later in a Euro 96 qualifier against Hungary: Brolin broke an ankle setting up Martin Dahlin and was never quite the same player again.

Leeds paid £4.5m for the readjusting playmaker anyway – classic ’90s Leeds – but then stuck him out wide. It all got very messy.

Brolin retired aged only 28. Appropriately, perhaps, his last competitive game – for his brother’s side, Hudiksvalls – was in goal. Ever adaptable, he became hugely successful in the vacuum cleaner business. Take that, suckers.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

CALENDAR Euro 2020 fixtures and dates: Full schedule and how to watch every match of the 2021 summer tournament

FOR YOUR HOME Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates

QUIZ Can you name every Euro 2020 country's record Premier League scorer?