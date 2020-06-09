The best football-related Father's Day gift ideas

Dad's are a pain in the backside to buy for. Instead of lumbering the poor old codger with socks, slippers and all that old garbage again this year, get him something he'll adore. Below we've selected some of our favourite footy gifts that won't break the bank.

With the Premier League's return to our screens imminent, there's one obvious present for the football-mad dad in your life.

Spoil him rotten with the gift of live sport this Fathers' Day with a NOW TV Sky Sports pass.

The Sky Sports Month Pass includes a whole month of live sport, while the Sky Sports Day and Week Passes let you pay only for the days you want to watch. Or if he'd prefer to stream live Sky Sports on his mobile, get him a Sky Sports Mobile Month Pass.

Choose the best deal for him (let's face it, it depends how good a father the big man has been this year), pass him a beer and footstool... and then bask in that fatherly love!

We had to, didn't we? And why not? After all, you can get your dad every new issue of FourFourTwo delivered directly to the door.

For just £20, you can give your dad six months of the world's finest football magazine with a FREE Juice Power Bank (worth £29.95) this Father's Day.

Alternatively, you can get a year's worth of insightful reading for £40. A subscription to FFT over 12 months provides 13 issues – including our ever-popular Season Preview guide (whenever that may be in 2020).

If that's not the right deal for you, check out our mag and digital-online deals.

Combining every dad's two favourite things: football and beer Check Amazon Made of quality glass Fun, novelty gift Holds 0.5l of beer or other liquid Affordable gift idea Takes up twice as much cupboard space as a normal glass

If your dad loves a pint as the next one, this could be the perfect gift for him. It's a bit of fun and his mates will love it. A novelty take on the classic boot drinking glass designs - seen in all major Bavarian beer tents - this glass is adapted for football lovers.

N.B. - if he's one of those weird men who prefers rugby (boo!) you can get away with saying it's a rugby boot instead.

Build you own Wembley Stadium Combining every dad's other two favourite things: football and building things! $39.99 View at Amazon Exciting 3D Nanostad puzzle featuring one of UK’s most famous stadiums No need for scissors, tools or glue Perfect for all ages Great gift for dads and children to enjoy together Inevitable family row when the final piece goes missing

A perfect gift idea for fathers of young children. This build you own Wembley Stadium kit is great for dads and kids to do together, to help pass the time one rainy Saturday or in the excitement to a big Three Lions game at the home of English football.

The stadium can be recreated in spectacular colour and detail in around three-five hours without the need for scissors, tools or glue making it a must for all football fans.

Test your dad's building nous with a great gift idea this Father's Day.

Retro Kits from Score Draw For the 'Things used to be better back in my day' dads out there Check Amazon Nostalgic Choice of eras and designs Affordable 100% Polyester

The daddy of all football boot series $135 View at adidas

Does your dad like to boss the midfield for his local pub team as much as he enjoys bossing the TV remote every night? Why not getting him some top of the range football boots to help him play like his heroes!

As worn by the likes of Dele Alli and Paul Pogba, the Predator Mutator 20.1 is a proper midfielder's boot - all about control. A snug fit, a great design and a classic series - you can be sure these boots will go the distance, giving your old man that extra edge in the heat of the midfield battle until the final seconds of injury time.

They don't come more revered and respected than the Predator range.

Not an Adidas man? We reviewed the best boots of 2020 from all manufacturers - including Nike, Puma and Umbro, in our best footballs on the market review. Also be sure to check out our best goalkeeping gloves and football equipment reviews too.

Is your old man constantly harking on about how football was better back in his day? When men were men and there was none of this rolling around on the floor lark?

Send him back in time with a classic kit from Score Draw - the market leaders in replica kits. The great thing about this gift idea is there is something for dads of all ages - whether he was a fan of Greavesie, Keegan, Lineker, Shearar or Gerrard, there's a shirt from every era.

Affordable, superbly made and dripping in nostalgia. He'll love it!

Beer chug hat For dads who can't be a**** to go to the fridge more than once Check Amazon

An absolute classic. No dad's collection of big match-watching paraphernalia is complete without a novelty beer chugging hat. Simply whack two cans in the, er, holsters and away he goes. Hours of fun - just maybe replace them with an alcohol free drink from time to time to prevent him nodding off before extra-time.

A bit of fun, affordable and a classic crown pleaser.