Quiz! Can you tell us which movies and TV shows these 20 football shirts are from?

Today's football quiz doesn't actually test your football knowledge at all: we want to know if you recognise which films these football shirts feature in.

Don't worry, we've not gone too obscure. Even we'd heard of these ones: and we choose to watch second-division Italian football rather than going to the cinema.

You know what it's like, after all. Sometimes you recognise a football kit from the strangest of places. Including in fictional circumstances. So we've rounded up screenshots of some of the biggest TV shows and movies to have ever featured a scene with someone wearing a football shirt for this quiz: no time limit on this one, 20 films/TV shows to guess. Shouldn't be too hard, right?

Your ability to spot a rogue goalkeeper shirt lurking in the background of a sitcom is truly commendable. Now let's get into more football trivia powered by Kwizly.

