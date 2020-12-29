FIFA 21 Career Mode: The 10 best young strikers to sign by potential

There’s a plethora of young strikers in FIFA 21's Career Mode – but not all of them have the potential to be world-class.

If you’re on the lookout for young strikers who are pretty much guaranteed to become huge stars for your career mode team, then you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s a list of 10 young strikers who could develop into lethal goalscoring machines in FIFA 21 Career Mode.

Myron Boadu, PSV

Value: £11m

Potential: 86

Blessed with 88 pace and 87 agility, 19-year-old Myron Boadu, isn’t just a wonderkid with lots of potential for the future - he’s a player you can count on to consistently find the back of the net for your team right now.

As you’d expect for a wonderkid of his calibre, Boadu isn’t cheap. He’s not enormously expensive, but signing him from PSV would set you back by around £11m coins - a fair price to pay for a player of his quality and potential.

Jonathan David, Lille

Value: £21m

Potential: 88

After setting the Belgian first division on fire with a 30-goal haul across two seasons, 20-year-old Jonathan David recently earned himself a move to Ligue 1 side Lille to serve as a replacement for the outgoing Victor Osimhen.

Luckily for you, club loyalty is merely a suggestion in career mode, so you could sign David from Lille for the right price.

As things stand, David is well on his way to becoming one of the best strikers in the world, so if you’re on the lookout for a striker that can torment your opponents with pace and technique, then look no further than the Canadian.

Adam Hlozek, Slavia Pragua

Value: £9m

Potential: 87

Adam Hlozek is widely tipped to be the next big player to come out of the Czech Republic.

He’s attracted the interest of many top clubs over the past few seasons due to his impressive performances for Slavia Prague - and having just recently turned 18 the clubs that have had him on their radar can now make attempts to sign him.

Meaning, if you’d like to make a move for Hlozek in your career mode, you’d better act fast, before someone else snaps him up and his value skyrockets.

Troy Parrott, Millwall (on loan from Tottenham)

Value: £2m

Potential: 85

Irish 18-year-old Troy Parrott is one of the brightest young talents in the Championship. He’s got the potential to do big things at a top five league if you aid his development.

He’ll set your team back by around £2m, which is a paltry fee considering the massive impact he could have on your club in the future.

Sebastiano Esposito, SPAL (on loan from Inter Milan)

Value: £2.1m

Potential: 86

Esposito made his professional debut for Inter Milan at the tender age of 16, and since then, he’s been viewed as one of the hottest young talents in Italy.

Now 18, the 6ft 2in striker still plays for Inter Milan, but is on a season-long loan at SPAL. Once the season is over, you’d do well to make a move for him.

Nahuel Bustos, Girona

Value: £8.5m

Potential: 85

There are only a few strikers in FIFA 21 who have a solid combination of technique and power - Girona FC’s Nahuel Bustos is one of them.

If you sign Bustos, chances are he won’t be able to make an immediate impact for your team, however, he could develop into a fearsome striker after a few years out on loan to a team where he can get some consistent game time.

Karim Adeyemi, Liefering (on loan from Red Bull Salzburg)

Value: £1.3m

Potential: 86

Karim Adeyemi plied his trade for Bayern Munich as a youngster before jumping ship to Red Bull Salzburg in a bid to accelerate his development.

He’s currently out on loan to Salzburg’s feeder team, Liefering, where he’s making a name for himself having scored 15 goals in 34 league appearances.

In a brand new career mode save, he boasts 88 pace and 87 agility. As the years go by, those stats, along with his shooting, could reach as high as 90.

A move for Adeyemi would cost your team around £2m - a fair price to pay for a player with his potential.

Reinier, Borussia Dortmund (on loan from Real Madrid)

Value: £3.9m

Potential: 86

Real Madrid’s Reinier is one of the brightest young talents to come out of Brazil in recent years. He’s pacey and nimble with the ball at his feet.

At Reinier’s current skill level, his shooting is pretty inconsistent, but as the years go by, he will get better in that department.

It’s worth noting that Reiner is currently on a two-year loan at Borussia Dortmund, so the earliest chance you’ll have to acquire his services will be in 2022.

Considering his potential, you’d do well to keep him on your radar until then.

Fabio Silva, Wolves

Value: £1.3m

Potential: 85

Next in line to rule Wolves’ Portugues dynasty, Fabio Silva is one of the most highly rated teenagers in the Premier League.

He’s the youngest ever player to feature in a league game for his former side, FC Porto - he’s also the club’s youngest ever goalscorer.

Despite being highly-rated in real life, Silva is only a 66-rated player in FIFA 21, so you’re going to have to wait a while for him to develop into a world-class player in your career mode save - but judging by his potential, the wait will be worth it.

Evanilson, Porto

Value: £6.5m

Potential: 86

Standing at 6ft 4in, FC Porto’s Evanilson can offer your team an incredible aerial presence in the attacking third.

If your playstyle revolves around sending crosses into the 18-yard-box, then it would be a great idea to make a move for Evanilson.

The 21-year-old still has a lot of developing to do, but if you stick him up front and send him quality crosses, he will be able to get you goals.

